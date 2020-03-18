As the coronavirus continues to currently spread in the United States, Melania Trump will “appear in public service announcements on coronavirus set to be broadcast nationally”:

First lady Melania Trump to appear in public health PSAs on the coronavirus https://t.co/kONNLsWVfE pic.twitter.com/XrjNSrpJRP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 18, 2020

And with that, Rick Wilson added a twist apparently related to the first lady’s “#BeBest” campaign:

Dude, seriously?

I’ve seen a lot of garbage takes the last few weeks, but it’s really hard to go lower than this pond-scum comment. https://t.co/JktCkUi50J pic.twitter.com/RFsmE8F2af — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 19, 2020

Yeah, that’s something.

You need to take a ball peen hammer and smash your phone. You can't be trusted with it anymore. Seriously. This is sick. — ArMoGeddon (@molratty) March 19, 2020

This person is past the point at which he should be shunned from polite society. https://t.co/4Oy6UuCUkE — ArMoGeddon (@molratty) March 19, 2020

It’s beyond shameful.

Can you imagine being this hateful? https://t.co/dn2GBPTJrR — Jeff⛳ (@KSConservative1) March 19, 2020

No, not really.

One of the more prissy complaints of the Never-Trumpers is that he's too vulgar. But on his worst days, Trump's got nothing on this gross, gross man. https://t.co/ac8FMPsQML — Ezra Levant 🇨🇳🦠 (@ezralevant) March 19, 2020

Holy crap isn't wishing harm on someone a banning offense of @Twitter TOS? This is just evil https://t.co/oedPwazipc — Renna 15 Days (@RennaW) March 19, 2020

Trolls are gonna troll. You must be short on attention today. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 19, 2020

This dude needs help. Seriously. https://t.co/abZ5fHZN9B — Matt Johnson (@mdjohnson9) March 19, 2020

What's wrong with your heart, soul, and mind? https://t.co/0ordOkX4SY — Trishcuit (@Trishcuit) March 19, 2020

This man is addicted to the outrage he conjures. Don't be angry at him… pity him… it's a sickness. He needs an intervention. @MSNBC and @CNN should stop enabling him and get him some help. https://t.co/GqFjBOFNg0 — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 19, 2020

What the hell is wrong with you? These are the people telling us that Trump is too evil to be president. https://t.co/HLWwozATPT — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 19, 2020

You already are. Infected with hate. — sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) March 19, 2020

Seek help. — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) March 19, 2020

This is garbage, and you are a grown ass adult who should know better. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 19, 2020

He doesn’t — Rob G (@NYYFan63) March 19, 2020

Apparently not.