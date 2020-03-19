Brit Hume noticed something about Trump’s critics that we have been mocking for years. Of course, it’s only gotten worse with the coronavirus:

His critics, some of whom were calling him an absolute ruler, now claim he’s been too timid. In fact, the U.S. response has been strikingly similar to national mobilizations past. Good piece by ⁦@RichLowry⁩. https://t.co/kCtvXcJ8NU — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 18, 2020

From the National Review:

As a New York Times report put it, Trump “has essentially become a bystander as school superintendents, sports commissioners, college presidents, governors and business owners across the country take it upon themselves to shut down much of American life.” Ordinarily, tyrants aren’t bystanders. They don’t give other political players and civic institutions wide latitude to make their own decisions. They don’t have to be pushed to declare a national emergency unlocking various powers. They don’t have to be lobbied to call out the military to deal with a domestic problem. Trump declared an emergency last week and has now issued national guidelines against gatherings of more than ten people, but his initial instinct was to urge people to stay calm and carry on.

It’s sort of like when they complained that Trump didn’t have any women on his team, and then when we all pointed out Dr. Birx they went after her voice and were infuriated that she dare be reassuring during this horrible time. There is no pleasing the people on the Left (and far too many in the media) because they just hate Trump that much. And if that means the country fails then so be it.

The willingness of large swaths of the media to provide cover for America’s number one geopolitical foe, the Chinese Communist Party, is simply astounding. It is actually even more alarming than when many of the very same actors did the same for the Iranian regime in 2015. — Snarky Malarkey (@FeistyMonk) March 18, 2020

They certainly have been doing their part for China in OUR hour of need.

The hardcore ideological table-thumpers love their rage and live off of it. It gives their lives some kind of meaning when they wake up in the morning and provides the energy to complete their day. — CredibilityStreet （曾經滄海） (@CredibilityStr1) March 18, 2020

He can’t win no matter what he does. — retta (@retta81717425) March 18, 2020

The man could cure cancer and his critics would claim he was putting doctors and nurses out of work. Trump can’t win with these people, which honestly just makes their rumblings and complaints less and less meaningful. They’ve so badly damaged themselves with petty whining about the president (that one reporter badgering him about his son during a presser for example) that no one expects much from them anymore.

They need to figure out THEY are their own worst enemy. Not Trump.

