Good ol’ Asha Rangappa, doing her part to support China during America’s time of need. Imagine hating Trump so much that you’d side with a Communist country during a crisis in your own country. This, ladies and gents, is your media at work.

It might be best to ignore Trump and others calling this the Chinese coronavirus. It's a reflexive control tactic — they want people to get outraged, so then it becomes partisan and more folks double down. Flip the script and call it COVID-19 as though you didn't hear it. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 18, 2020

Don’t allow Trump to point out where the virus actually came from so the media can continue blaming him for it since it’s an election year. Hey, at least be honest, Asha.

It's region, in this case, the country of origin. WHY is Ebola still referred to as Ebola, Asha?

The medical term is EVD – yet, experts refer to it as Ebola. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 19, 2020

People care much less about this stupid shit than you think. We’re out here trying to figure out how to pay mortgages and property tax since the government mandated us out of work. I really don’t care if Trump name checks China. — Add your name (@corrcomm) March 19, 2020

You couldn’t possibly be an more petty. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 19, 2020

Yes, yes she could.

We’ve seen it.

BREAKING: Russia hoaxer moving on to the next make-believe outrage. — Jenex von Covidfree (@totter777) March 19, 2020

Oops.

Or…let Trump keep trolling you. You realize it's not him that looks bad over this, is the media. — Not Mary (@dustopian) March 19, 2020

John Ekdahl dropped her and the entire media, big time:

Or, crazy alternate theory. China is now trying to blame America for the virus, and Trump is accurately pushing back. And guess who is there to help the Chinese Communist Party? The American media! https://t.co/E5o4K1TMR2 — China is Responsible for COVID-19 (@JohnEkdahl) March 19, 2020

Crazy alternate theory for the win.

MSM=China’s Propagandists — Sara Endipity (@sarahndipity09) March 19, 2020

It’s been shockingly obnoxious.

Asha's problem is that she acts as though she didn't hear reality — commonsenselive (@commonsenselive) March 19, 2020

That’s not an act.

It's the Media Virus. They are the real parents. — frankie13 (@frankie51074680) March 19, 2020

They certainly didn’t do anything to help.

Not that they ever do.

***

Related:

‘Are you out of your f*cking MIND?!’ Pres. of Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass REKT for blaming U.S. for #coronavirus

Truckers need HELP! Trucker’s moving thread pleading with Americans about what truckers are going through NOW is a MUST-READ

‘Like a little B**CH!’ Rick Wilson backpedals and blames everyone ELSE (including Trump) for his gross #BeInfected Melania tweet