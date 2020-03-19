Good ol’ Asha Rangappa, doing her part to support China during America’s time of need. Imagine hating Trump so much that you’d side with a Communist country during a crisis in your own country. This, ladies and gents, is your media at work.

Don’t allow Trump to point out where the virus actually came from so the media can continue blaming him for it since it’s an election year. Hey, at least be honest, Asha.

Yes, yes she could.

We’ve seen it.

Oops.

John Ekdahl dropped her and the entire media, big time:

Crazy alternate theory for the win.

It’s been shockingly obnoxious.

That’s not an act.

They certainly didn’t do anything to help.

Not that they ever do.

