Color us SHOCKED the President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard N. Haass is trying to take the blame off China and place it square on the shoulders of America. Seriously, everything he wrote after the word ‘but’ is hot garbage.

Yes, the #coronavirus crisis had its origins in China-both its wet market & its initial coverup-but China cannot be blamed for our own months of denial, the lack of protective gear, tests & ventilators, & the failure still to require social distancing throughout the entire US. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) March 19, 2020

Dick is short for Richard.

Don’t be Dick.

Months of denial? In beginning of Jan (only about 75 days ago!) China was still denying this had person to person transmission. Much of the world's inability to get ready for this…is China's fault. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 19, 2020

Trump banned travel from China at the END OF JANUARY.

They’re such disingenuous a-holes.

1st cases in China 11/2019 China said no human to human spread 1/14/20 WHO declares a health emergency 1/30/20 Trump shuts down travel from China 1/31/20 Shut up. Thanks. https://t.co/DtlQay3f1E — Stacey – Cruising the #ChinaVirus Crisis (@ScotsFyre) March 19, 2020

In other words, China lied, people died.

Ask where the majority of masks and ventilators are made, then get back to us. https://t.co/41sfXTxYxr — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 19, 2020

We should’ve stockpiled ventilators? Are you out of your mind? And tests for a virus we didn’t know existed, that would’ve been something. Stick to your day job. — Greg Blankenship (@gkblankenship) March 19, 2020

Yes, yes he is out of his mind.

China can’t be blamed wtf they covered it up for 3 months??!!! — James (@Jimmiekingnike) March 19, 2020

EVERYTHING IS AMERICA’S FAULT, DUH.

Your agenda is transparent. I know you deeply want a Biden presidency because he'll continue your agenda of working towards more global trade. Because that's what your corporate donors desire. The interests of US citizens be damned. — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 19, 2020

The idea that it’s our fault for not being ready for an unprecedented global pandemic that originated in a socialist country that themselves engaged in months of cover up is a little Blame America Firsty. Especially considering “we” means every country except South Korea. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) March 19, 2020

Maybe the @WHO can be, since barely two months ago they said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of #coronavirus ? — Jen RN☘️ (@JenM623) March 19, 2020

This whole narrative being pushed to protect China when CHINA LITERALLY DID THIS is so bizarre.

And incredibly annoying.

