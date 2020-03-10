MSNBC has spent a good deal of time trying to shame the masses for daring to call the coronavirus the ‘Wuhan Virus,’ even though that’s the area where they virus originated. Apparently it’s RACIST even though Wuhan is not a race but a city.

It’s MSNBC. What’re ya’ gonna do?

James Woods had another name suggestion for virtue-signaling snowflakes like Chris Hayes:

WHOA.

That could totally work.

James is onto something … HA!

Or would that be racist still? It’s so hard trying to keep up with the rules around identity politics.

Oof.

Trending

Sort of like you’re always hungry after eating Chinese food?

TRUMP VIRUS.

ORANGE MAN BAD VIRUS.

You’d think they’d have learned a thing or two from the mockery they earned while Obama was president but nope.

That’s an insult to pond scum.

Poor Gu … 

HA HA HA

Eerily accurate.

***

