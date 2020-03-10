The irony of ‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner even joking about telling other people to grow up. Remember when Andy wrote something his fellow Lefties didn’t like and they attacked him for DAYS? And the people who reached out to him with support were those evil people on the Right?

Yeah, he learned nothing from that.

Clearly.

Grow up, please. Trying to get #MattGaetzIsAQuarantinedTool to trend is immature and downright silly. Please don’t be part of any effort to make that happen. Thank you. #MattGaetzIsAQuarantinedTool — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 10, 2020

Interestingly enough we didn’t see his tag trend, even with Wajahat Ali’s help. You guys remember Wajahat, right? No? Well, don’t feel too badly, he’s forgettable. He was the other guest on the Don Lemon show with Rick Wilson who trashed middle America and Trump supporters who nobody can seem to remember.

Are you saying #MattGaetzIsAQuarantinedTool due to the #CPACcoronavirus? Are you actually saying that, Lassner? Next thing you know you'll be tweeting that #JimJordanResign should resign for being #GymJordan. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 10, 2020

So clever.

So edgy.

Or not.

Truly.

BREAKING: Attention whores seek attention. — Beware the Ords of March (@OrdyPackard) March 10, 2020

Always a good day for a ‘your mom’ joke, doncha think?

Aren’t you the dude that was in that video with Lemon & Wilson that nobody could recall? pic.twitter.com/2XAg7u3wnA — Stacey – CPAC Wuhan Survivor (@ScotsFyre) March 10, 2020

That’s him.

Be best — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) March 10, 2020

Blue checks gonna blue check because being attention seeking a-holes is the next best thing to that lefty loon Cenk Uygur who was pissed off about not getting on his flight. — Carla- 6th Degree of CPAC Separation & Still Alive (@LibertyBelleCJL) March 10, 2020

C’mon guys, it’s super funny when people they disagree with politically get a virus that could kill them.

Lighten up.

***

