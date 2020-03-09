When the Left is losing Stephen King?

No, coronavirus is NOT like THE STAND. It’s not anywhere near as serious. It’s eminently survivable. Keep calm and take all reasonable precautions. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 8, 2020

Yup.

The panic is real and honestly at this point seems more dangerous to our country than the virus itself. Markets are getting hit, people are losing jobs, parents are terrified to send their kids to school and why? Because Democrats and the media saw an opportunity to use a virus to hurt Trump

It sounds heartless and a little tinfoily but the writing is on the wall.

They’d do anything to stop the bad, ‘orange man’.

You know the panic is getting stupid when even King is telling people to chill TF out.

Dude quit harshing the narrative. It’s here, it’s deadly and it’s all trumps fault. — Midnight MBC (@totter777) March 8, 2020

Heh.

Since when are you the voice of sanity? Thank you, Stephen. By the way..The Talisman was amazing. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 9, 2020

How is it that Stephen King is one of the more rational people on Twitter nowadays? — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) March 9, 2020

Because there are yahoos like this out there playing Chicken Little:

How so? The virus has the capacity to kill those with compromised immune systems, and the elderly. So to diminish the significance of this outbreak is a little bit strange. On top of that we are weeks (if not months) away from developing an effective vaccination, or treatment. — Simply Chris (@chrisyoumansjr) March 8, 2020

*sigh*

TRUMP is the real Killer Virus as deadly as THE STAND.

The worst is yet to come.

No joke. — Steven O (@GoHappyAlways) March 9, 2020

Not true, trust me. That's what people though in Italy before the virus spread. It's dangerous. The situation here is dramatic. — Stevie (@steviechecov) March 8, 2020

OMG WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE.

Or not.

You can see why even King is getting sick of this nonsense.

***

Related:

Class is in session! James Woods SCHOOLS Greta Thunberg on equality and the 1 ‘right’ men have that women do NOT want

‘Wuhan isn’t a RACE, you tool’: MSNBC’s David Gura claims anyone using ‘Wuhan Virus’ is racist and GUESS how that goes over

AYFKM?! Brit Hume shares infuriating thread featuring media ‘coverage’ of Trump’s early #Coronavirus travel restrictions