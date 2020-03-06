Ida Bae Wells claimed her nine-year-old daughter was really upset that Elizabeth Warren dropped out and that she’s very upset with ‘y’all’ for not thinking it’s a woman’s turn to be president.

A nine-year-old? Really upset over Warren dropping out?

C’mon, be best.

I just need to say that my 9-year-old daughter is really upset with y’all for not thinking that it’s a woman’s turn after these last three years. Like, she is hot. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 5, 2020

People need to let their kids be kids and stop using them for political purposes. And if stories like this are real, why are their kids already so involved in politics?

She’s nine.

Let her be nine.

Nine-year-olds shouldn’t be worried about identity politics … c’mon.

She keeps asking me to explain why. She won’t stop talking about it. I’m proud that she cares, but it’s also exhausting. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 5, 2020

Right.

It’s so exhausting to inundate your kid politically.

And seriously, being president is not about it being someone’s ‘turn’. It’s about who is right to lead the country at that time and we hate to break this to anyone claiming a woman should be president but a vagina does not automatically qualify someone to be the leader of the free world. Elizabeth Warren was a shrill, annoying, virtue-signaling bobblehead who spent decades lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant for minorities. She was not the right ‘woman’ to be president.

Now or ever.

Sorry, not sorry.

I guess I'm just disturbed by the idea that so many people think anyone is entitled to "their turn" to be president, particularly based on their identity. Numerous women have had "their turn" to run for president and they just fell short. — Bryan Stalder 🥃 (@elBryan) March 5, 2020

Maybe if the right woman runs?

Just spitballin’.

Reducing it all to gender is sexism. — Bernard’s LVEF Number is a Cop (@filsdelucie1) March 5, 2020

You can always vote Tulsi — Eric Stratton (@ErikStratt0n) March 5, 2020

It’s like they keep forgetting she’s still in.

It's great to know that you think your fellow Democrats hate women. — BerniestBroBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) March 5, 2020

Democrats are apparently super sexist.

Who knew?

Oh, that’s right, we all did.

No one cares. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 6, 2020

Teach your daughter it’s better to earn things than be given them. Also at 9, she’s just reflecting your opinions. Go play outside. — Jacque (@Jajngn) March 5, 2020

Seriously.

Go do ‘kid’ stuff.

There’s plenty of time for the annoying adult stuff down the road.

