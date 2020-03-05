Democrats have become their own worst enemies.

Wait, that’s not entirely true here.

Socialists have become Democrats worst enemies. They thought they could welcome socialists into their little party … they thought wrong. Rashida Tlaib has switched gears from talking about Trump and ‘impeaching the mother f**ker’ to going after Joe Biden. Gotta love Bernie supporters.

If Rashida wants to divide the Democratic Party during an election year, who are we to stop her?

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Shhh.

Don’t tell them just yet.

All Rashida knows how to do is weaponize. That’s her entire MO.

But BERNIE!

This thread totally represents the current state of the Democratic Party.

They’re eating one another.

Oof.

Too late.

Trump should send Rashida a thank you card.

Maybe two.

***

