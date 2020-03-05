Democrats have become their own worst enemies.

Wait, that’s not entirely true here.

Socialists have become Democrats worst enemies. They thought they could welcome socialists into their little party … they thought wrong. Rashida Tlaib has switched gears from talking about Trump and ‘impeaching the mother f**ker’ to going after Joe Biden. Gotta love Bernie supporters.

Q: Who silenced Anita Hill when she was trying to speak out about Clarence Thomas? A: Joe Biden — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 5, 2020

If Rashida wants to divide the Democratic Party during an election year, who are we to stop her?

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

bye bye bernie…. — steve wolf ☃️ (@brisque) March 5, 2020

Shhh.

Don’t tell them just yet.

I think people should be careful about not weaponizing Dr. Hill without her permission. The confirmation hearings are obviously something that deserve attn + criticism. But I think people should make sure, when they discuss this, they are not using Dr. Hill as a means to an end. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) March 5, 2020

All Rashida knows how to do is weaponize. That’s her entire MO.

If you spend your time trying to destroy Biden and he ends up being the nominee against Trump, you’re going to wish you could take it back. We’re going to need whoever our candidate is to be intact when they face Trump. — Chad Curran (@chad_curran) March 5, 2020

But BERNIE!

Rashida: talks about the blatantly sexist record of Donald Trump Centrists in her replies: yeah, awesome! Rashida: talks about the blatantly sexist record of Joe Biden Centrists in these replies: NO SSSHH DON'T TALK ABOUT THAT — Sultaan of Agrabah 🕌 (@Sultaan_of_A) March 5, 2020

That's no way to talk about women of color, but I guess all of you only pretend to like WoC when they protect the status quo. — David Worth #SupportTheStrikes #AbolishICE (@Dave0fReckoning) March 5, 2020

Ok berner — WhiteFeminismGonnaKillUsAll (@PurpleReign14) March 5, 2020

This thread totally represents the current state of the Democratic Party.

They’re eating one another.

Q: Who endorsed documented racist mysogynist homophobic Armenian genocide denier Cenk Uygur in 2020? A: Bernie Sanders — Nadine van der Velde (@nadinevdVelde) March 5, 2020

Oof.

This is beating a dead horse.

It's already been addressed.

Please refocus your energy to defeat Republicans.

Think of the long game. — Rebel Yell (@dninci) March 5, 2020

Too late.

Q: Whose campaign is blaming Elizabeth Warren for "costing" them delegates last night, when there is no evidence to make that claim? A: Bernie Sanders — Justin Satzman (@jsatz23) March 5, 2020

Who won’t be re-elected? YOU. — Jay Arnold 🏳️‍🌈 (@JadedCreative) March 5, 2020

Trump should send Rashida a thank you card.

Maybe two.

