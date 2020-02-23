AOC doesn’t seem to understand what happens when you divide a party.

Nobody tell her.

Don’t worry, they’re only challenging SAFE Democrats.

What?

LOL.

Sure, AOC, keep attacking your fellow Democrats, that works out so well for Trump.

She continued.

Trending

It’s about socialism.

Duh.

And sorry, Democrats, you welcomed these fringe lunatics into your fold.

Suck it up.

We’ve taken out stock in popcorn.

This could well be the end of the Democratic Party.

In other words, AOC is so sure of their base being mindless zombies who vote as they’re told she’s not worried about going after candidates who Democratic voters might want in office.

IT’S A REVOLUTION THOUGH, DUDE.

Purity test.

Where have we heard this before?

Hrm.

But she’s Alex from the Bronx!

***

Related:

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Susan Sarandon coming out against Nancy Pelosi spells even MORE bad news for Dems in 2020

Never Trump hardest hit: AG blasts ‘schmucks who spent years saying they will support any Dem’ in straight-up FIRE thread

‘You BETCHA!’ James Woods shows CNN’s Keith Boykin NO mercy for whining about Sotomayor and an end to the progressive agenda

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBernie Sanders