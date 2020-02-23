AOC doesn’t seem to understand what happens when you divide a party.

Nobody tell her.

For those upset about critique of establishment politics: There are D reps in SAFE blue seats who side w/ the NRA, are anti-LGBT+, and yet are protected because they advance the interests of big donors, Wall St, fossil fuels, etc. It’s not “wrong” to take that on and do better. https://t.co/0Frl0vPlap — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2020

Don’t worry, they’re only challenging SAFE Democrats.

What?

LOL.

Sure, AOC, keep attacking your fellow Democrats, that works out so well for Trump.

She continued.

This isn’t about swing seats or pushing communities “too far left.” It’s about accountability. Working families deserve so much better. And if we aren’t willing to admit where we can do better, then what is the point? Our job is to serve the people, not the powerful. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2020

It’s about socialism.

Duh.

And sorry, Democrats, you welcomed these fringe lunatics into your fold.

Suck it up.

Bernie will likely be at the top of your party's ticket. And the entire ticket will crumble. Bring popcorn. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 23, 2020

We’ve taken out stock in popcorn.

This could well be the end of the Democratic Party.

The implied concession that it's known and expected that Democrats will just lie their asses off in swing districts is so beautifully un-self-aware, even for this one. — Dan (@LawoftheGator) February 23, 2020

In other words, AOC is so sure of their base being mindless zombies who vote as they’re told she’s not worried about going after candidates who Democratic voters might want in office.

Bernie has no chance against Trump. Be honest with yourself. — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) February 23, 2020

IT’S A REVOLUTION THOUGH, DUDE.

Purity test, purity test, purity test = less Dems, less Dems, less Dems. Apparently the Democrat party can only have singular line of beliefs that align with you. — David McCaslin (@EC_Clip_PSU) February 23, 2020

Purity test.

Where have we heard this before?

Hrm.

Nah.. that ain’t it sis — MelGMel (@melaniegaskin) February 23, 2020

I liked you more when you weren't Sanders's one-person clean-up crew. — Andrew (@AndrewSnarks) February 23, 2020

You put out the fire before you sort the laundry. Focus. — Anne (@BalloonStrings) February 23, 2020

But she’s Alex from the Bronx!

***

