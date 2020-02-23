Oh look, Susan Sarandon is pushing more division in her party again. Hey, thanks lady.

Remember when she pulled this same socialist crap back in 2016 when she refused to support Hillary Clinton? Her target this time around, however, isn’t Bernie Sanders’ opponent (he may well have it wrapped up). Nope, it’s Nancy Pelosi.

Grab your popcorn.

We’re not looking to keep Pelosi because there’s a progressive running against her who supports Medicare for All and the Green New Deal among other things. Check out @ShahidForChange at https://t.co/g293QvlKFB and vote by March 3rd. https://t.co/6G8MWfUzIP — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 23, 2020

He’s not a progressive.

He’s a socialist.

Fixed it for her.

As you can imagine, this went over not so great … lol

Haven't done enough damage yet Susan? — (((BuffaloMeg))) ⚖ (@mwolfers) February 23, 2020

How about we keep one of the most effective Speakers of the House in history, if not THE most effective. — Valerie Goldsmith 🏳️‍🌈 (@VGoldsmith13) February 23, 2020

Effective at what? Clapping weird and tearing up a speech? Passing trumps military budget. Voting for his trade deals? I — James White (@FlashWhite27) February 23, 2020

Nice to see the burn-it-all-downers continuing their clever plan to expand beyond the cult. Of course, their grassroots army will harass the Electoral College on Twitter til it gives in. Nominate Bernie, & America totes isn’t Thelma strapped in the convertible next to Louise here — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 23, 2020

Yeah sure don't keep the woman we internationals, see as the current leader of the US. The woman who stood and represents US at world leaders meeting — 🇨🇵 Frenchie4Pete 🐝 🐀 (@Frenchie4P) February 23, 2020

This isn’t resistance pic.twitter.com/tupI3pDboS — jerry wornica jr (@jwornica) February 23, 2020

Omg, I actually forgot how insufferable you were for a second — Avrakehdabra11 (@avrakehdabra11) February 23, 2020

Delete your account. — Darrell DeRochier (@DeRochier) February 23, 2020

Can't believe I used to like you. @DebraMessing was right about you. — Timothy, The Angry Homo (@ncanarchist) February 23, 2020

Congratulations on helping Stephen Miller put kids in cages and losing the judiciary for a generation. — Kim Wexler's Ponytail (@MadisonKittay) February 23, 2020

Are you grinning as much as we are watching these folks tear one another apart? Socialists arguing with Lefties and progressives sort of fighting with everyone.

And it all helps Trump.

Thanks Susan!

***

