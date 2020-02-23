A former president once said, ‘Elections have consequences.’

So we suppose CNN’s Keith Boykin is must going to have to learn to suck it up.

He says this like it’s a bad thing?

Many Americans would welcome an end to the ridiculous ‘progressive yet actually regressive’ ideas of the Left that only seek to empower the government while robbing and minimizing the individual.

Whoa, that was deep for a Sunday morning.

James Woods perhaps said it best (as usual):

Trump said we’d get tired of all the winning.

Heh.

Authoritarians really really really hate it when they don’t have the authority anymore.

USA USA USA!

Hey, that’s what we said.

Obama appointee.

Yup.

Right? Even Tom Nichols admitted as much.

#Winning.

