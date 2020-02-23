A former president once said, ‘Elections have consequences.’

So we suppose CNN’s Keith Boykin is must going to have to learn to suck it up.

Justice Sotomayor is warning us. If Trump wins, the Supreme Court and the federal bench will be lost for decades. And all of your progressive plans on jobs, health care, education, immigration or criminal justice reform will be struck down by the courts.https://t.co/ULR1B5Mvcd — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 22, 2020

He says this like it’s a bad thing?

Many Americans would welcome an end to the ridiculous ‘progressive yet actually regressive’ ideas of the Left that only seek to empower the government while robbing and minimizing the individual.

Whoa, that was deep for a Sunday morning.

James Woods perhaps said it best (as usual):

If by “lost” you mean the Constitution will finally be respected again and judicial activism will be crushed, you betcha! And hopefully for longer than mere decades. https://t.co/otHyxffjUo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2020

Trump said we’d get tired of all the winning.

Heh.

That would be answering many peoples prayers, having a Supreme Court made up of constitutional judges rather than activist judges like Sotomayor. — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) February 23, 2020

I am not a lawyer but by these justices (Sotomayor and Ginsburg) making these “anti-trump” statements…wont they have to recuse themselves on things related to trumps agenda? — David Hof (@swisstexas) February 23, 2020

Elections have consequences. She’s only complaining because the liberal justices aren’t in control at the moment. — Gary, MA professional counseling (@GaryCGeorge) February 23, 2020

Authoritarians really really really hate it when they don’t have the authority anymore.

Is the people’s choice not the #govermant. Long live the #republic 🇺🇸🚨🗣⚔️🙏🏻 — Absolute Civ Sec🇺🇸 (@1RACHACSECURITY) February 23, 2020

USA USA USA!

Elections have consequences-activist judges will go away and be replaced by Const'l originalist judges. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) February 23, 2020

'Progressive' is a bit of a misnomer. Just because there is change it does not necessarily mean progress. It can be regress. — 1919 – Bielsa 💙💛 (@aclr1972) February 23, 2020

Hey, that’s what we said.

Can’t recall when a sitting Justice made such a political remark. No surprise – weakest Justice on the Court. — Robert (@DMinorSymphony) February 23, 2020

Obama appointee.

Yup.

Right? Even Tom Nichols admitted as much.

#Winning.

***

