If Tom Nichols’ end goal for all of this Never Trump nonsense was to make himself entirely unlikeable and all too mockable he’s succeeding in a HUGE way. What sort of conservative ‘expert’ thinks voting for a socialist is a good idea? Let alone admitting as much on Twitter where he or she knows they will just get DECIMATED.
And Twitchied.
Yup, we’re a verb now. #DealWithIt
Rhode Island's primary isn't until late, so I get to register as a Democrat to cast a protest vote in the primary against Sanders as the inevitable nominee, who I will then vote for as a protest against the incumbent.
Good job everyone
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2020
Tom isn’t getting his way with the Left either.
Poor lil fella.
Guess Democrats and Leftists don’t like getting lectured and nagged about how they vote by a so-called ‘expert’ either.
Which says that you really do not understand what is happening
— Scott McMorrow (@scottmcmorrow) February 23, 2020
Yes, I do: Trump is winning again.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2020
Yes, he is.
Not our fault your party self-destructed
— Pinboard (@Pinboard) February 23, 2020
Not my fault your party is self-destructing now.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2020
Tom seems tense, yes?
"I'm so conservative that I have to vote for the Communist!" says the expert. LOL
— Perpetuities (@perpetuities) February 23, 2020
A lot of people dunking on Tom Nichols tonight and I’d just like to state that in his defense I don’t think he’s a grifter. He’s just a moron.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2020
Don’t be too hard on him, folks.
“I’m voting for communism because Drumpf put a boo boo on my feelings” -Tom
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2020
Omfg. Who cares?
— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 23, 2020
— William (@LastWordWilliam) February 23, 2020
You deserve every bit of that torment.
— Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) February 23, 2020
He’s certainly earned it.
That’ll show ‘em.
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 23, 2020
You have reached NeverTrump – Brain-Dead Level. Congratulations.
— El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) February 23, 2020
What do you mean, "Good job, everyone"? We're not responsible for your idiocy, Tom.
— The resurgence of killmaven (@Killmaven) February 23, 2020
And until the end of time everyone will get to point out that you voted for socialism.
— BTME (@btme87) February 23, 2020
— SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) February 23, 2020
You've spent a LOT of time railing against candidates who weren't Sanders. Perhaps if you'd spent your time supporting someone else, you'd be in a better place.
— Walken23 (@Walken23) February 23, 2020
I supported Klobuchar and said so, but you were too busy being mad and frantically tweeting from Mom's basement to notice it.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 23, 2020
Uh-oh, Tom sounds cranky.
Yes, Tom. It’s everyone. Absolutely everyone. Except you, of course.
— tpovio (@tpovio) February 23, 2020
If only the little people in flyover country with their redneck, podunk ways would have listened to Tom’s sanctimonious lectures over the past four years.
*eye roll*