President Bernie? Yeah, no.

And if so we’d all be tearing up, but not for the same reasons Rep. Primila Jayapal is …

I am tearing up just thinking about what it would mean to Americans everywhere–and to the world–to have @BernieSanders as President, fighting for US. I am so ready for that. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) February 23, 2020

Imagine being so happy about socialism that you cry about it.

Yikes.

I am tearing up just thinking about what it would mean to Americans everywhere–and to the world–to have

Comrade #Sanders

as President. ……the end of our Republic — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) February 23, 2020

I'm tearing up at that thought, too. The end of America as we know it. — NYer (@ThomB01) February 23, 2020

So, you like eating stray cats and zoo animals, because that's where a $60 TRILLION tax plan takes us. I know you don't do "the math" and all, so let me help: the global economy produced about $86 trillion last year. Bernie's plan costs 3/4 of what the world produces Got it? — Todd Ξ Herman (@toddeherman) February 23, 2020

I’m tearing up thinking about it,

Because it would mean the end of America.

History speaks.

Stop being indoctrinated, clinging to misinformation.

Do independent research.

Study both sides. Socialism: where everything is “free” – accept YOU. — Natasja Yonce (@NatasjaYonce) February 23, 2020

I'm tearing up, too… thinking I'd better start stockpiling toilet paper and canned goods. #SocialismSucksEvenTheDemocraticKind — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) February 23, 2020

Socialism does suck.

It would mean ruin for the US. That’s what makes me tear up. Just met a legal Venezuelan immigrant Friday. She said everything Bernie says, AOC says, she heard when her family was upper middle class In Venezuela, then Socialized into poverty. — jason schmidthuber (@goldenbodhi) February 23, 2020

That’s because you have the mentality of a 19 year old living in your parents basement. — Kimber USA 🇺🇸 (@jmatteo76) February 23, 2020

Ouch.

I don't think you thought enough about the wording of this tweet 🙄 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) February 23, 2020

We’re pretty sure she doesn’t think, period.

Will you be standing on bread lines or will you go to an elite store? — Mister Vandman “Yorktanan”❌ (@yorktanan) February 23, 2020

Bread lines

Poverty

Expensive energy

Gulags

Censorship… I’ll pass on Bernie, because he’s a liar and a fraud. — Dwarfclone…maybe (@CloneDwarf) February 23, 2020

Your joy at the thought of such despair, destruction, and agony he would unleash on not just the US but the ripple effect it would have across the globe, is truly disgusting. — Boomer AF (@charlietrips) February 23, 2020

It would mean the end of civilization, so I’m tearing up too — 🏳️‍🌈Tom We-Need-A-New-Constitution Burke 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheTomBurkeShow) February 23, 2020

But socialism has never really been tried! Our socialist friends say so!

***

Related:

‘You BETCHA!’ James Woods shows CNN’s Keith Boykin NO mercy for whining about Sotomayor and an end to the progressive agenda

HA! He just admitted Trump WINS! Tom Nichols melts down in tweet shaming everyone else for making him vote for a socialist