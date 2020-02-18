Chris Matthews acts like John Bolton using his show and the Left’s desperation to prove Trump did something that would’ve gotten him impeached to sell a book is a good thing. It’s not. Folks, if Bolton really cared about this country and felt that Trump really did something that would put it in danger he wouldn’t be writing a book about it.

Get a clue.

Watch.

BREAKING: John Bolton spoke publicly for the first time since the impeachment trial. He was asked whether he thought Trump's July 25 call was “perfect.” Bolton says “you'll love Chapter 14” of his book.#Hardball pic.twitter.com/FBr4jQIiDf — Hardball (@hardball) February 18, 2020

But Bolton was their new hero; Hell, Brad Pitt even mentioned him at The Oscars.

Guess they can only learn what he knows if they buy his book.

As we said in the headline, SUCKERS.

Money before country. The @AmbJohnBolton way. That’s his legacy. — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 18, 2020

For once we agree with Ellen producer, Andy Lassner.

He is exactly who we always though he was. — Jay Arnold 🏳️‍🌈 (@JadedCreative) February 18, 2020

We could’ve told them that.

Someone should just post Chapter 14 online for free and then millions of people re-post it everywhere so it goes viral and then no one buys the book and they can't begin to eliminate copies of it. — Trumpilforeskin (@Trumpilforeskin) February 18, 2020

Someone should buy one copy then post it OL. Total sales: 1 — llnyc (@NYCSays) February 18, 2020

I wish people would cancel their pre orders of his book. I don't understand why they'd buy it. If he had only held a press conference. — Julie Ferguson (@DearBubbie) February 18, 2020

Yes. He only cares about his book. If he were really worried about Trump he’d leak the info to the media. — UKinSFO (@UKinSFO) February 18, 2020

Don’t you love how they so openly talk about government officials ‘leaking’ to the media now?

Heh.

No interest in buying or reading his damned book. #BoycottBoltonsBook — martyrabkin (@martyrabkin) February 18, 2020

But we thought Bolton was their last HOPE!

Good times.

