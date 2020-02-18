Chris Matthews acts like John Bolton using his show and the Left’s desperation to prove Trump did something that would’ve gotten him impeached to sell a book is a good thing. It’s not. Folks, if Bolton really cared about this country and felt that Trump really did something that would put it in danger he wouldn’t be writing a book about it.

Get a clue.

Watch.

But Bolton was their new hero; Hell, Brad Pitt even mentioned him at The Oscars.

Guess they can only learn what he knows if they buy his book.

As we said in the headline, SUCKERS.

Trending

For once we agree with Ellen producer, Andy Lassner.

We could’ve told them that.

Don’t you love how they so openly talk about government officials ‘leaking’ to the media now?

Heh.

But we thought Bolton was their last HOPE!

Good times.

***

Related:

The WORST of the worst: Check out these tweets from Lefties blaming Trump for Ryan Newman’s #DAYTONA500 crash

‘Hey HUMPTY’: Sean Hannity SO triggers Brian Stelter he pins his reply to his timeline and LOL (Dan Bongino with the assist)

TFW you failed to criminalize law-abiding gun owners: Look on VA Dem Mark Levine’s face when ‘assault weapons ban’ FAILED to move forward is PRICELESS (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris MatthewsHardballJohn Bolton