Notice Neera Tanden basically subtweeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez here, sort of like a mean girl talking smack behind another mean girl’s back. And claiming anyone owes Elizabeth Warren an apology over Medicare For All? HA!

The people who attacked Warren for her not taking the maximalist position on M4A owe her an apology. Because apparently intermediary steps are now ok. https://t.co/EL0V5SdQTV — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 13, 2020

Oooh, Neera.

Did she really think AOC wouldn’t see her tweet?

*popcorn*

FYI, I speak for myself as a member of Congress- if I were speaking on behalf of a campaign, I’d say so! 2nd I think there’s a legitimate convo btwn starting with what you want & starting w/ compromise. I believe a public option is worse than M4A, so we should fight for M4A 1st. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2020

DAAAAMN girl.

Neera, maybe take a seat.

Congresswoman,

I appreciate your comments that ending up with a public option isn’t the worst, recognizing your interest in starting with M4A. But leaders have been flayed on here for any deviation from M4A &I thought your comments may help show their reasonableness. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 14, 2020

She got caught.

Look at her grovel.

This interaction is exactly what is happening within the Democratic Party. The old guard (aka Neera) thinks they can use socialist democrats like AOC to push the candidates and policies THEY want, but clearly, from AOC’s clap back, that ain’t happenin’ in 2020.

And knowing Democrats did this to themselves is what keeps this editor warm at night.

I considered your statement as a national leader of Medicare for All, not as a campaign surrogate. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 14, 2020

Nice backpedal.

I entirely agree there’s a very legitimate conversation on where to start, having lived through the battle on ACA. I will just say it was really hard to pass the ACA itself. But that doesn’t mean it was perfect.

I believe your comments helped people understand the process better — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 14, 2020

Then maybe she should’ve said that?

AOC’s supporters were none too happy with Neera:

She said "worst case scenario" not "ok" but hey gotta love a primary — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) February 13, 2020

Acknowledging that a compromise might need to happen is not the same as compromising ahead of time. Nice try, have fun. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 13, 2020

I forgot it’s 2020 and not 2021. This is what the kids used to call negotiating with yourself – this stance means you won’t even get a public option. But nice try. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 13, 2020

She mad now.

What. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 13, 2020

HA HA HA

This is incredibly disingenuous. As moderates spread propaganda that @BernieSanders is a “my way or the highway” candidate, making him unrealistic, the media now jumps on @AOC, a top surrogate, for suggesting that while #M4A is the goal, a public option is is still an improvement — Matthew Waite (@matthewswaite) February 14, 2020

We’ve said it once and we’ll probably say it a bunch more during this primary … FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

***

