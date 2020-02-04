As Twitchy reported earlier, Gallup was filled with bad news for Democrats.

And excellent news for Trump.

Gosh, Adam and Nancy, we thought the whole point of impeaching Trump was to remove him, not make him more popular and even more electable than he already was.

Interesting, as Brit Hume tweeted:

Not only is Trump more popular but so is the Republican Party. After months of being called traitors, liars, cowards, Russians, and most every other insult you can think of by the Left, the media, and the Democrats one would think this can’t be possible.

But it is.

Suck on that, Schiff for Brains.

Illegitimate and completely partisan.

Yup.

They never learn.

Thank goodness.

Right? Trump couldn’t have done it without them.

Thanks Democrats!

