After watching Adam Schiff act even more deranged than usual on the Senate floor this afternoon, Brian Cates wrote a fairly biting thread about what Schiff and other Democrats are trying to accomplish at this point.

It’s not so much about impeachment (was it ever?), but more about the massive a*s-kicking they’re about to take in November of this year.

Brian said it far better:

Schiff doesn't believe a word he's saying here. What a fun year this is turning out to be. The Democratic Party leadership simply CANNOT hide from the rest of the American public that they have gone stark raving bonkers. https://t.co/d4YwndG3wO — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 3, 2020

We suppose if we were watching our election dreams and aspirations fall apart before our very eyes we’d be a little bit bonkers too.

"We have no real case to remove this President from office based on the two stupid articles the House voted to send up, so instead I'm going to stand here in the Senate chamber and MAKE UP A BUNCH OF INSANE SCENARIOS to try to scare you into it." — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 3, 2020

Democrats often rely on fear to persuade people to vote for them and their agenda.

The world will end in 12 years.

If Trump wins he won’t leave office.

Net neutrality will literally KILL US ALL.

Everything they stand for, everything they push, is about scaring Americans into doing as they’re told.

Here's how the Democratic Party leadership is going to COPE with the overwhelming SMASHING Trump & the GOP is about to hand them in the election next November: "It was rigged. Trump rigged it with the help of the Russians!"https://t.co/cGMTmx6mj4 — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 3, 2020

Yup. They’re already claiming he’s cheating so when they lose again they can blame Russia.

Again.

Because that’s worked out so well for them up until now.

This entire impeachment farce has multiple purposes, but one of the reasons for it is to provide the base with a TALKING POINT to explain away the massive defeat the party is about to suffer in the next election. — Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) February 3, 2020

It’s all about the talking points.

And we think it always has been.

***

Related:

Oh HONEY, no: Rep. Val Demings SCHOOLED on due process for claiming Trump daring to defend himself proves he’s guilty

Watching Adam Schiff spinning impeachment sham to blame Senate like watching weasels trying to hump a football (video)

It’s about damn TIME: Lindsey Graham reveals Sen. Intelligence Committee will call whistleblower (cue Adam Schiff panic)