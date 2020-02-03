And here we go.
At freakin’ last.
"I want to understand how all this crap started,"@LindseyGrahamSC has revealed that the Senate Intel Committee will call the whistleblower.
February 3, 2020
Yes, let’s hear from the whistleblower.
From the Washington Examiner:
The Senate Intelligence Committee plans to call the whistleblower whose complaint was the impetus for impeachment proceedings against President Trump, according to a top Republican senator.
With impeachment headed to a likely acquittal next week, Sen. Lindsey Graham described on Sunday how Republicans in the chamber are gearing up for investigations on three fronts.
“The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.
“I want to understand how all this crap started,” he added.
Yeah, we want to understand how all of this crap started too.
We’ve heard a lot of talk from legislators like Lindsey, time for some action.
