Another day, another spectacularly bad chyron from CNN.

This is news? Trump teased Bloomberg, as he does with everyone who opposes him in some way, and we’re pretty sure no one really took him all that seriously about Bloomberg’s height and his needing a box to stand on for the debates.

Although, if he really is as short as Trump said, a box wouldn’t hurt. #Caring

Heh.

Apparently though, CNN’s Brian Stelter thought it was news.

Trump wins again pic.twitter.com/tE1skbiTb3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2020

Trump wins again.

HA HA HA HA

I mean, they're doing the work for him. Four years, and they still haven't caught on. https://t.co/qALiFUYxo4 — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 2, 2020

There is no greater campaign ad for Trump than CNN.

so, you're AGAINST reporting what the president says and does? just checking. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2020

Sure, Bri, he’s against reporting on what the president says.

Way to go missing the ENTIRE point, Tater.

We have a lot of fun here, folks, but all kidding aside. To answer your question, Brian: I want you to keep doing exactly what you're doing. https://t.co/bkxIsnwPGa — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 2, 2020

We do as well.

The jokes write themselves.

And c’mon, Brian should be excited, he’s in Comfortably Smug’s Liberal Hack Tournament FINALS!

Finals! Whoohoo!

HA HA HA HA HA

Never. Gets. Old.

***

