Imagine being this angry at Scott Presler because he is willing to clean up YOUR mess. The guy is literally cleaning up America, even the human feces and needles in the streets of San Francisco, and these unhinged harpies are protesting him for doing it.

We’d ask what the Hell is wrong with these people but we’re pretty sure we already know.

Watch.

OMG this IS SICK! Only the LEFT would PROTEST a CLEANUP of human feces & hypodermic needles in @SpeakerPelosi ‘s district!!@ScottPresler ONCE AGAIN being harrassed for trying to do what Democrats IGNORE! pic.twitter.com/FzrkA1miD3 — MICHELLE❤WINNING🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RedPilledCult45) February 2, 2020

This is so great.

The nerve of Scott doing what Democrats won’t do. Making their communities better for everyone who lives there … the nerve.

Scott you are changing the narrative and they hate it. Wish I wasn’t 70 and could come out there and help you shame theses left winged Zombies. Keep the faith young brother! — Don Tuttle (@quaker61) February 2, 2020

Amen.

It makes my heart ache…😥Scott is such a caring loving man who only wants this country to be the best it can be for everyone. — Barbara Kuks (@barbara_kuks) February 2, 2020

Do these folks have no heart — Jim Donahue (@JimDona27162966) February 2, 2020

Clearly they’re missing their brain.

A group of Zoomers — Generation Z — saw my videos on TikTok & joined us for the cleanup. We must use social media to reach the next generation of leadership. pic.twitter.com/BoU7M2Enfo — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 2, 2020

Presler just gets it.

He really does.

Early nomination for man of the year, Scott Presler — Connor Shipton (@ConnorShipton2) February 2, 2020

Awesome. Generation Z gives me hope ☺️ — 🆎MrBitterJD™️🆘 (@realBitterJD) February 2, 2020

Us too.

USA USA USA!

