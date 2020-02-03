Adam Schiff is pulling out all the stops in his case for impeachment. Which is really too bad, because if anything, he needs to be pumping the brakes:

Adam Schiff: If Trump isn't removed he "could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and leave Jared Kushner to run the country, delegating to him the decision whether they go to war." pic.twitter.com/VBzkonqpmH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2020

We get that Adam Schiff is desperate, but come on. It’s just getting ridiculous now.

Might be able to trade Alaska for Greenland if we play our cards right. — The Notorious BTB (@bryanbabb316) February 3, 2020

In all seriousness, though, Adam Schiff is clearly not playing with a full deck.

There are literally people talking about how great this was https://t.co/9TakzHgq2u — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 3, 2020

Then those people are as nuts as Schiff is.

These are not serious people. https://t.co/PSes3oWWgK — Patrick (@PMC713) February 3, 2020

What a clown. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) February 3, 2020

He needs to be institutionalized. — Not PC (@ksbyron) February 3, 2020

The man is deranged. — Kim Ashley🇺🇸 (@texaskat2003) February 3, 2020

I thought you were joking. Schiff is clearly out of his mind. — Steve Coleman (@altidude3) February 3, 2020

He is absolutely insane. @RepAdamSchiff is insane. — Jon Philips 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@madlib2011) February 3, 2020