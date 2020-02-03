Adam Schiff is pulling out all the stops in his case for impeachment. Which is really too bad, because if anything, he needs to be pumping the brakes:

We get that Adam Schiff is desperate, but come on. It’s just getting ridiculous now.

In all seriousness, though, Adam Schiff is clearly not playing with a full deck.

Trending

Then those people are as nuts as Schiff is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abuse of powerAdam SchiffAlaskaDonald TrumpimpeachableimpeachmentJared KushnerMar-a-LagoRussia