Adam Schiff could well go down as one of the most corrupt, biased, and obnoxious legislators in the history of this country. True story, when Obama left office this editor thought there would never be a voice more annoying than his, and then Schiff came along …

He thinks he did a good job today.

He’s wrong.

Notice, he leaves out the serious butt-kicking he received from Jay Sekulow from this sanctimonious dribble:

Americans want a fair trial. They want to believe their government is still capable of rising to the occasion. They want to believe we can rise above party, to do what’s best for our country. Sadly, a great many Americans doubt this is still possible. Let's prove them wrong. pic.twitter.com/VGor4FSQdS — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 21, 2020

Americans actually never wanted this impeachment sham in the first place, Adam.

And SPARE US the nonsense about rising above party when Democrats passed the articles of impeachment on a purely partisan line; the only bipartisan vote was AGAINST THEM.

This freakin’ guy … no wonder Trump called him Adam Schitt.

It fits.

Worst six words I’ve ever heard: “Mr. Schiff, you have an hour.” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 21, 2020

True story.

There’s no need for a trial, Shifty, because the articles of impeachment are legally and constitutionally deficient Senators should vote to dismiss this farce!#ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/i7fswRRFX7 — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 21, 2020

In other words, they got nothin’.

Good luck riding this flaming turd missile into yet another term where you fail to do a single thing for your district. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 21, 2020

Flaming turd missile.

That may well be the best description we’ve ever seen for the impeachment sham

You should have done this in the House. Eat it. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) January 21, 2020

But it’s not faaaaair. Trump bad!

Is this the beginning of your resignation speech?#GoodStart — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) January 21, 2020

Wouldn’t that be GREAT?

You're a corrupt POS… — Shiny, Brand New 2020 Choominati (@formeret) January 21, 2020

And in other news, water is still wet.

Related:

He’s dead Jim, DEAD! Jay Sekulow just absolutely destroyed Adam Schiff and his little impeachment sham too (watch)

Thoughts and prayers –> Journo Matt Laslo furious over #ImpeachmentTrial placement, claims reporters ARE NOT SHEEP (bahaha!)

Gosh, wonder WHY? Adam Schiff REALLY REALLY REALLY doesn’t want Hunter Biden’s testimony to be ‘permitted’