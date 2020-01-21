As Twitchy reported last week, Project Veritas shared some troubling footage of Bernie Sandersâ€™ field organizer Kyle Jurek. Welp, it sounds like Bernie Sanders has a staffer issue or two because another field organizer from South Carolina echoed almost exactly what Jurek said about Gulags, re-education, and violence. Itâ€™s almost like Sandersâ€™ campaign attracts a very specific sort of dangerous and crazy.

Watch.

â€˜The Soviet Union was not horrible.â€™

â€˜For womenâ€™s rights, the Soviet Union is the most progressive place in the world.â€™

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy crap.

Trending

What a sweetheart.

Seems Martin deleted his account:

Huh, wonder why heâ€™d do that? He was all about straight-up getting armed and fighting the revolution.

Hrm.

It seems pretty awful, yup.

The DNC created a monster and they canâ€™t control it.

Guess not.

Â 

Related:

â€˜DISTRACTION! SHAM!â€™ Brit Hume drops the liberal media over their â€˜shoe on the other foot diseaseâ€™ with impeachment (watch)

â€˜Youâ€™re WHITEâ€™: Hotep Jesus calls David Hogg OUT in a big way for using black death to get Twitter engagement

I went to the #VirginiaRally and all I got was this lousy t-shirt â€¦ KIDDING! It was AWESOME and hereâ€™s what really happened

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersJames O'KeefeProject Veritas