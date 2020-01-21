As Twitchy reported last week, Project Veritas shared some troubling footage of Bernie Sandersâ€™ field organizer Kyle Jurek. Welp, it sounds like Bernie Sanders has a staffer issue or two because another field organizer from South Carolina echoed almost exactly what Jurek said about Gulags, re-education, and violence. Itâ€™s almost like Sandersâ€™ campaign attracts a very specific sort of dangerous and crazy.

Watch.

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: "I'll straight up get armedâ€¦I'm ready for the "f**king revolution"; "Guillotine the rich"; 'send Republicans to re-education camps' FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM â€” James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020

â€˜The Soviet Union was not horrible.â€™

â€˜For womenâ€™s rights, the Soviet Union is the most progressive place in the world.â€™

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy crap.

What a sweetheart.

Seems Martin deleted his account:

Huh, wonder why heâ€™d do that? He was all about straight-up getting armed and fighting the revolution.

Hrm.

Hahahaha isnâ€™t this cuteâ€¦wonder if he watched the #VirginaRally yesterday and is having second thoughts â€” Highly Offensiveâ„¢ (@OffensivelyHigh) January 21, 2020

Heâ€™s ready for the revolution, where youâ€™ll most likely find him hiding in a Whole Foods. â€” Danny Saint (@CenterStageDS) January 21, 2020

What torture it must be to live in the brain of a socialist/liberalâ€¦@MarkYoungTruth @NSRoundtable â€” The Bear (@TheOregonBear) January 21, 2020

It seems pretty awful, yup.

The DNC has its hands full, but they never stood up and attempted to stop it. They continued to pour fuel on that fire, as did their lackeys in the media. â€” Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) January 21, 2020

The DNC created a monster and they canâ€™t control it.

But, but, but i thought it was a isolated incident. â€” Great White North (@GreatWhiteNor15) January 21, 2020

Guess not.

Â

