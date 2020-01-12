Remember when these yahoos at ABC News shared dramatic footage of Syrians in combat that actually turned out to be footage from some gun range? When they deliberately buried the Epstein story? Welp, now they want you to believe that a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the current situation in Iran because they took a poll …

We’re wondering who exactly the polled here and if it included the CNN lunchroom or something:

BREAKING: 56% of Americans say they disapprove of Pres. Trump’s handling of the current situation in Iran, a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. https://t.co/s1gYiBXNzf pic.twitter.com/zFkPOLtxwk — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020

We made the same face.

But wait, there’s more!

BREAKING: 52% say the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani has made the U.S. less safe, according to a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/HIS1Q4QLl1 pic.twitter.com/I4ZNb7Ev8k — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020

Stop laughing. Ok, laugh a little, it’s hilarious they think anyone other than the 20 or so people who still watch their network will take this seriously.

More…

New @ABC News/Ipsos poll: 73% of Americans, including 72% of independents, say they’re concerned about possibility of entering a new war with Iran. https://t.co/HIS1Q4QLl1 pic.twitter.com/DKt8JeLZM5 — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020

A ‘new war’ with Iran?

Where have these people been for the last 40 years?

Only 25% of Americans, including just 28% of Independents, say they felt safer following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. https://t.co/HIS1Q4QLl1 — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020

Alrighty then.

We like how they call it, ‘a majority,’ versus ‘the majority’ because even they know this is ‘fake news’.

What he said.

In other words after we run negative stories for 24 hours we take a poll to see if our negative influence is working. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) January 12, 2020

Bingo.

Because you keep telling everyone it was a bad thing. Stop being so obviously biased. You've got an ex Clinton buddy giving his opinion, not the news. — Mel 🇺🇸 (@Imagecaptured) January 12, 2020

Hogwash. — Natasja Yonce (@NatasjaYonce) January 12, 2020

Poll idea: how many people approve of your mangling of the news — Lt Col Patrick Meagher (@Squarzelfitz) January 12, 2020

Oh, and we joked about their sample but …

Sample size 525

Must have required app Not very accurate, wouldn’t you say — David Hof (@swisstexas) January 12, 2020

Seems they beat us to the punch.

