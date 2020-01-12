Remember when these yahoos at ABC News shared dramatic footage of Syrians in combat that actually turned out to be footage from some gun range? When they deliberately buried the Epstein story? Welp, now they want you to believe that a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the current situation in Iran because they took a poll …

We’re wondering who exactly the polled here and if it included the CNN lunchroom or something:

We made the same face.

But wait, there’s more!

Stop laughing. Ok, laugh a little, it’s hilarious they think anyone other than the 20 or so people who still watch their network will take this seriously.

More…

A ‘new war’ with Iran?

Where have these people been for the last 40 years?

Alrighty then.

We like how they call it, ‘a majority,’ versus ‘the majority’ because even they know this is ‘fake news’.

What he said.

Bingo.

Oh, and we joked about their sample but …

Seems they beat us to the punch.

 

