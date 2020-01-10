So far this week, Democrats have:

Mourned the death of a terrorist.

Barely been able to hide their disappointment that no Americans were killed in an airstrike.

Claimed Trump ‘recklessly assassinated’ Soleimani.

Tried to limit the president’s CIC authority.

Blamed Trump for Iran shooting a plane of innocent people out of the sky.

They’ve had a bang-up week, right? Oh, and did we mention McConnell is backing legislation to dismiss impeachment within 25 days if Nancy Pelosi doesn’t hand the articles of impeachment over?

Yeah, crappy week.

And an even crappier year.

John Hayward wrote a brutally honest thread about what is happening to our good, tolerant friends in the Democrat Party … now if only they’d read it.

If you didn't already understand that the Democrat Party is irredeemably sick and twisted, watching them give Iran a total pass for murdering 180 people on an airplane so they can try to score a cheap political point on Trump ought to do it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

They care more about attacking Trump than they do holding Iran accountable for literally shooting a passenger plane out of the sky.

Think about that for a minute.

You can't fix a party like the Democrats by hoping some sort of moderate, sane reformer comes along and pulls them together under new leadership. You have to burn them to the ground at the ballot box and hope something better rises from the ashes. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

What he said.

If you're an older Dem, you have to realize that the deformed and venomous party encouraging Iran to kill more innocent people – and that is EXACTLY what they are doing by babbling about "crossfires" or saying it's Trump's fault – bears no resemblance to the Dems of your youth. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

JFK would be too ‘conservative’ for modern-day Democrats.

And speaking of JFK …

JFK would walk right up to most of today's Democrats and punch them right in the mouth if he heard them shilling for Tehran. He'd be screaming "what the hell is WRONG with you?" as he looked in ashen horror at the flaming ruins of the Ukrainian jet. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

We’d pay money to see JFK punch Pete Buttigieg in the mouth.

Heh.

Yes, all of these ghouls would be singing a completely different tune if any of this were happening on a Democrat president's watch – say Barack Obama, master of the drone strike and the unauthorized invasion – but this goes beyond partisanship or hypocrisy. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

If Obama had killed his buddy Soleimani they’d be cheering in the streets and bragging about how much safer the world is with their Messiah in the White House.

It's not just about getting justice for the victims of the Ukrainian jet, which requires clearly naming their real killers. It's about preventing more jets from going down, more rocket attacks that kill Americans, more assaults on embassies. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

That. ^

You can't fix the sickness on display in the Democrat Party today. There is no sane leader who is going to step forward and put these people straight. They're too much in thrall to tiny bands of online lunatics, too obsessed with juicing up their voters for 2020. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

We thought they were insane before but to be honest, we’ve never seen insanity like what we’re seeing on the Left now.

You can only separate party leadership from the kooks by making the political opportunists in the Dem Party see lunacy as a losing political proposition. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

Political opportunists.

Looking at you Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, Kamala Harris … oh Hell, we’ll be here all day. Looking at ALL of you, Dems.

Get a grip!

