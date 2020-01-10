We can’t help but notice our good, diligent, unbiased friends in the media have been doing a bang-up job covering the Iran plane crash and the monsters who literally shot the plane out of the sky.

Oh, wait.

Our bad.

No, they’ve been covering it like it was just a plane crash leaving out the most important detail of the terrorists responsible. Gotta protect that ‘orange man bad’ narrative.

Right BuzzFeed?

Terrible for these people.

Even more terrible that the basta*ds responsible are getting a pass by the Left and the media. Redsteeze and others were inspired by BuzzFeed’s crap reporting to use the hashtag #BuzzFeedThroughHistory.

Talk about getting dragged.

Trending

This was bad even for BuzzFeed.

 

