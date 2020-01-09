Sounds like Mitch McConnell is ready to get things moving with impeachment in the Senate … but not in the way Nancy Pelosi wants.

She had to know he would only sit back and let her make a fool of herself for so long:

Your move, Nancy.

Mitch is done playin’.

From The Hill:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is backing a resolution to change the Senate’s rules to allow for lawmakers to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Trump before the House sends them over.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced on Thursday that McConnell has signed on as a co-sponsor to the resolution, which he introduced earlier this week.

Spokesmen for McConnell didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about his support.

Changing the rules would either require a two-thirds vote or for Republicans to deploy the “nuclear” option.

As we all know, good ol’ Harry Reid made the nuclear option a thing.

God bless him.

Right?

Without the articles, there is no impeachment to consider anyway.

Say HELLO to his little friend.

Gotta love this.

Especially if Tom Nichols is fussing about it:

Kentucky Gravedigger of Democracy. Damn, this guy is so melodramatic.

McConnell is beating Pelosi at her own game, which of course has the Resistance crowd melting down:

They can’t meme.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Impeach EVERYBODY!

You know what’s really unAmerican? Impeaching a president because you’re a butthurt crybaby who can’t accept the results of an election.

Nope.

Poor guy.

YOU’LL RUE THE DAY!

You know, people don’t say that enough these days.

 

