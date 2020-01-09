Maajid Nawaz tweeted a thread that sums up what we have been seeing on the Left and from celebrities since the death of Soleimani.

And as you know as a Twitchy reader, it ain’t good.

But Nawaz puts it in such a way that it’s not just pointing and laughing at them like we enjoy doing.

Guess you could say he’s one of the only adults in the room.

Check it out:

So far: Iran lost her top-terrorist, inflicted zero US or Iraqi casualties, backed down & Trump deescalated. No WWIII happened.

Meanwhile leftists & celebs who’d never heard of #Soleimani before, went from hyperventilating to full on cheerleading for a theocracy over a democracy — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

If you can’t admit what has happened with Soleimani is a good thing for the WHOLE world you might have TDS.

Not even joking.

Brexit (which I didn’t see), Trump’s election (by which time I predicted it), dangers of Corbyn (by which time I was shouting it everyday) & now this #Soleimani thing. Why are the left increasingly so unable to identify reality, while accusing everyone *but themselves* of this? — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

Because reality doesn’t support their narrative or agenda.

That’s why.

I have started to suspect that the modern left’s dogmatism & serious intellectual decline is caused by a deep, deep narcissism, born of boredom, aloofness & arrogance due to their over privileged luxurious lives (they may not mean to be like this, but nevertheless do it anyway) — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

Bored and arrogant.

Boom.

This means that it’s *their* hatred of Trump (right or wrong) or anyone else, not reality nor humanitarianism nor principles, that defines how they think about issues.

The world revolves around *them* & their outrage. Not for example, 1/2 million Syrians Soleimani helped to kill — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

The world revolves around THEM and their outrage.

He nailed this.

Such behaviour has manifested itself by the western left repeatedly over the last few years &is getting more & more hysterical after each loss. To the point that they sneer, preach & then scream at those of us who are “meant” to support them if we don’t do *exactly* what they say — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

The Left abhors any person from a demographic they think they own who disagrees with them.

A black person who doesn’t agree is ‘house’, a Muslim who strays off the colony is a ‘native informant’, a woman who questions gender is abused, a speaker they don’t like is banned. All while grovelling & apologising to some of the world’s worst tyrants, dictators & theocrats — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

Ding ding ding ding and ding.

So much this.

Such thinking has moved from social media to universities, from there to graduate work places. Young professionals are usually bookers, hence from work to our media punditry. I worry this represents the intellectual decline of society. A precursor to political decline — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

And this. ^

Here are some samples from this recent debacle of people with tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands or millions of followers acting puerile, weak, naive, cowardly & so arrogantly, by wading in hard on an issue they simply knew absolutely nothing about pic.twitter.com/BTKFsoA56H — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

Look at these yahoos. Ben Rhodes, Michael Moore, Jeremy Corbyn …

Politics is downstream from culture. Our culture is weak right now. This is why I’ve written ‘resisting the democratisation of truth’ in my bio. I think I’m more effective outside politics, addressing thought & culture objectively. I hope we can turn this tide of apparent decline — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

Thank you for reading 🙏🏽 — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 8, 2020

No, thank YOU.

