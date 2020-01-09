Senator Dianne Feinstein told Nancy Pelosi to basically get on with the impeachment mess and send the articles to the Senate, and now we’re even seeing Democrats in the House who want her to … well … p*ss or get off the pot.

To put it in a straight-forward way which we know Democrats are incapable of doing.

Watch this from Rep. Adam Smith:

Now it's happening in the House. Chairman breaks with Speaker over withholding articles. https://t.co/5vng4defLA — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 9, 2020

Even Democrats have to admit what Nancy has been doing is not only harmful to their impeachment sham, but to the House, to the president, and to the country in general. Most of know it has all been a completely partisan attempt to remove a president they just don’t like, so why draw this out any longer so Trump can use it for his campaign?

Not that we have a problem with this.

By all means, Nan, keep sitting on the articles.

You do you.

Girl power and stuff.

This is called reality setting in. House Democrats are starting to realize what a nightmare this has all become for them. — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) January 9, 2020

And it only took them a year or so to figure it out.

Heh.

These representatives just spent time outside the beltway and in their own districts. It’s interesting how their perspective seems to have been changed by those experiences. — Monica Ellis (@monicae923) January 9, 2020

They figured out Americans don’t want this impeachment nonsense? Crazy talk.

When is Nancy going to take the hint? Meanwhile, Cocaine Mitch & GOP are enjoying watching Nancy implode: pic.twitter.com/ztHuf2Kg16 — The Invisible Tweeter (@DocJackGriffin) January 9, 2020

She certainly couldn’t have handled this any more badly.

Pelosi has nothing, the Senate will dismiss — Tony Concern (@tonyconcern) January 9, 2020

And she knows it, which is why she’s been sitting on them hoping for the narrative that McConnell just isn’t being fair to stick. But it’s not.

Even with her fellow Democrats.

Sadly, Adam is sort of backtracking now:

I misspoke this morning, I do believe we should do everything we can to force the Senate to have a fair trial. If the Speaker believes that holding on to the articles for a longer time will help force a fair trial in the Senate, then I wholeheartedly support that decision. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He misspoke.

What.

A.

Coward.

Nancy must’ve cracked the whip.

