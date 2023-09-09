Pro-lifer completely DISMANTLES New York Times reporter for promoting deceptive abortion article

Color us COMPLETELY unsurprised that a reporter with the New York Times would promote something incredibly misleading! Who needs pesky little things like accuracy and truth anyway?

In Oklahoma, "three-quarters of obstetrician-gynecologists who responded to a recent survey said they were either planning to leave, considering leaving or would leave if they could." @SherylNYT on how strict abortion laws are creating ob-gyn "deserts": https://t.co/56EN7EPwmT — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) September 6, 2023

Sounds alarming, right? Alas, fear-mongering propaganda is easy to see through. If you are willing to look, that is. The problem is that most of the NYT’s base is not willing to look beneath the surface.

Propaganda. The doctor they're centering to imply she speaks on behalf of all doctors works part time at Planned Parenthood. pic.twitter.com/sgNnaskfE7 — Open 2 Discussion (@to_discussion) September 9, 2023

Here is where things get interesting, the source in the story is a Planned Parenthood employee and an advocate for elective abortions. Is it any wonder she’s going to gripe about the new abortion restrictions in her state?

Her doctor friend, who left Idaho, founded an abortion advocacy group. Maternal health was not her priority.



No doctor has been criminally prosecuted for providing needed medical care because it's not illegal. pic.twitter.com/YhhDUdzkZm — Open 2 Discussion (@to_discussion) September 9, 2023

Well, isn’t THAT interesting? It also cannot be overstated that necessary medical care to preserve the life and health of the mother is not illegal in ANY state, only induced elective abortion is being restricted.

It's true that some smaller maternity units have closed due to economic issues, changing demographics, consolidation at larger hospitals, etc. https://t.co/zCcKE7Vcrr — Open 2 Discussion (@to_discussion) September 9, 2023

You mean to tell us that smaller maternity units and hospitals are closing for reasons UNRELATED to new abortion laws? GASP! We can’t imagine why these reporters and their sources would keep that information out of their articles…

When they mention the recently hired obstetrician (counter to the narrative being presented), it's framed negatively. Why? This new doctor isn't friends with the rural abortion advocate doctor they're highlighting. pic.twitter.com/Zcl1m8ZbnP — Open 2 Discussion (@to_discussion) September 9, 2023

Shame on this newly hired doctor for not rigidly adhering to the culture of on-demand abortion!

Reads like fake news to me... No real reporting aside from a "survey" and a couple angry pro abortion Drs opinions — David Mortimer (@DavidMortimer6) September 6, 2023

Nailed it. And the left wonders why there is a major lack of trust in the mainstream media.

***

Related:

Oklahoma College to offer bachelor’s degree in gunsmithing and Lefties are having NONE OF IT

The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it ONLY brings him 'Misery'

Krassenstein bro demands conservatives respect pronouns and LOL-YEAH no

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !