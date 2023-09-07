Krassenstein bro demands conservatives respect pronouns and LOL-YEAH no

MSNBC bumps ex Biden spox into a primetime slot just in time for...
Laura W.  |  3:15 PM on September 07, 2023

Pronouns are funny. Hilarious, even.

And people who are obsessed with them are strange. 

Like Ed Krassenstein ... 

The last time we checked, refusing to indulge someone’s narcissism didn’t constitute ‘divisiveness’ and no one is obligated to participate in someone else’s delusions - and let’s face it, that is precisely what this is.

EXACTLY. Regulating the emotions of others is not our responsibility, and no matter how much he wants to control and police the language of others, it never will be. Storm Robinson also chimed in:

Nailed it.

*standing ovation*

It’s widely known that when you give the left (the main, and highly vocal proponents of the gender nonsense) an inch, they take twenty miles. The end result of this has always been disastrous and harmful, and this time is no different. Women and children are being victimized, and this is not exclusive to the U.S. 

Prioritizing feelings over safety and reason is a recipe for disaster. One’s personal, subjective identity is not something that the rest of society is obligated to participate in. We will continue using proper terms, speaking the truth, and advocating for logic to triumph.

You will continue to cope.

***

Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife Grateful Calvin