Krassenstein bro demands conservatives respect pronouns and LOL-YEAH no

Pronouns are funny. Hilarious, even.

And people who are obsessed with them are strange.

Like Ed Krassenstein ...

It’s OK to think that pronouns are funny. It’s OK to feel as though pronouns are strange.



What’s not OK is to intentionally make someone feel less human than you because they want to be identified with a certain pronoun that you refuse to use.



What harm is it doing to call… — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 3, 2023

The last time we checked, refusing to indulge someone’s narcissism didn’t constitute ‘divisiveness’ and no one is obligated to participate in someone else’s delusions - and let’s face it, that is precisely what this is.

If they feel less human because I call out their foolishness, that’s entirely on them. — Michael Wilson (@sirmichaelwill) September 3, 2023

EXACTLY. Regulating the emotions of others is not our responsibility, and no matter how much he wants to control and police the language of others, it never will be. Storm Robinson also chimed in:

It’s not ok to affirm someone’s delusional sense of self and I won’t do it. It’s not kind or inclusive. In fact, it’s cruel and inhumane. The entire trans ideology is built on reductive and archaic gender stereotypes that perpetuate homophobia and misogyny. Every time someone… — Storm (@stormrobinson) September 4, 2023

Nailed it.

There was a time when mental health involved treating delusions. That was before it was decided that everyone was required to pretend the delusions were real. — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) September 5, 2023

*standing ovation*

It’s widely known that when you give the left (the main, and highly vocal proponents of the gender nonsense) an inch, they take twenty miles. The end result of this has always been disastrous and harmful, and this time is no different. Women and children are being victimized, and this is not exclusive to the U.S.

Prioritizing feelings over safety and reason is a recipe for disaster. One’s personal, subjective identity is not something that the rest of society is obligated to participate in. We will continue using proper terms, speaking the truth, and advocating for logic to triumph.

You will continue to cope.

