The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it ONLY brings him 'Misery'

This writer is no stranger to Stephen King - the man can tell one hell of a story. But then you go to his Twitter/X page and it all goes to pot. He proves constantly that he is completely out of touch with not only his base audience but with the average American in general. This can *almost* be forgiven when you understand how distanced woke, wealthy white Leftists are from the life that most people live.

Case in point, Stephen King couldn't help but take a swipe at Dan Bongino over his new book discussing how failures inspire successes.

It all started here:

I’ve failed a lot. A LOT!

I decided to write a book about my failures because they’re sometimes embarrassing, sometimes hilarious, sometimes serious, but always a learning opportunity.

From getting lost in a Secret Service motorcade, to the inside story of the biggest attack on… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 6, 2023

Enter the 'King of Horror':

Yes, Danny, you have failed a lot.

FACT. https://t.co/KxOFZHteDJ — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 7, 2023

King himself is no stranger to failure. The most glaring example is Carrie, his first book published. It was rejected 30 TIMES and was only finally published in 1974 ... and the rest is history.

Now King can add THIS failure of a tweet to his own public L’s.

Thanks for making it a best-seller today. I knew the title would immediately catch the eye of the liberal dipshit crowd. Worked beautifully. pic.twitter.com/fZJ7zLOYAx — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 7, 2023

Do we detect a bit of professional jealousy? King just had his newest book released on September 5th, why is he harping on someone else’s?

You wrote this drugged out of your mind and still it's more coherent than anything you've written on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/XJEwwfXBR6 — Garth of Izar (@GarthMarlin) September 7, 2023

OK, but this one made us LOL. Harsh, but very fair.

If there’s ever a “The Real Housewives of Maine”, @StephenKing should be on it…he has that whiny RH bitterness *down*. — Rushker Carlbaugh 🎙🇺🇸🎙 (@Prov29_25) September 7, 2023

10/10 would watch!

Everyone fails a lot, it is part of the recipe for success.



Even famous scientists like Edison, Einstein, Darwin, Newton, and Curie hit roadblocks on their journey to success. Edison failed countless times before the light bulb, Einstein struggled early in his career, Darwin… — Ric Ya (@_Ric_Ya) September 7, 2023

Failures are only failures if you let them halt your progress. Like King nearly did with Carrie.

.@StephenKing tried to "dunk" on @dbongino, but ended up selling a bunch of copies of Dan's new book, "The Gift of Failure" instead 😂😂😂



Maybe Stephen should get residuals for his hard work! pic.twitter.com/bC0ATB5A11 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) September 7, 2023

Hopefully King’s future 'failures' continue to push books like Dan’s to the forefront so that regular people like us can continue to be inspired in spite of our failures.

Long live the King.

***

***

