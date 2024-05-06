Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call...
Terrorists Win: Columbia University Officially Cancels Commencement

Coucy
Coucy  |  11:00 AM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Ever since students (and faculty) at Columbia University began to quite literally take over the campus in an at times violent effort to show their support for Hamas and their repudiation of Israel, Columbia has seemed to be all too happy to give in to the hecklers veto being exercised by their educational wards and staff. They've bowed to many of the demands that have been made of them, they've sat idly by while their professors just give everyone in their classes A's and cancel finals, they've promised that they won't punish anybody who's been involved in this whole mess, all in a misguided effort to appease the boosters of radical Islamist terrorism in their midst... Because if there's one thing as all know it's that negotiating with terrorists always works.

Well, mostly works. Okay, it pretty much never works and it hasn't worked here either it seems as Columbia has officially cancelled the schools University-wide graduation ceremonies.

As noted in the video the cancellation comes despite assurances by New York City Mayor Eric Adams that the NYPD will step in to provide security for graduation ceremonies in the city, although given that an ongoing bone of contention between the school and its students and faculty has been that the 'protestors' are angry that Columbia administration would DARE to allow police officers on campus to stop them, from taking over buildings and attacking Jewish students we guess this isn't too surprising.

As with so many of these things the real losers in all of this are the people who had no part in any of these things and were just quietly doing their work and trying to get through to the end of the semester, who now will be denied a chance to proudly receive their diploma in front of their classmates and family as a reward for their (presumably) hard work. It's always good to remember that the agitators here were a relatively small number compared to the actual student body, but now that small number has deprived the greater majority of the celebration they earned thanks to the small number of rancorous students efforts and the efforts of outside agitators.

Just... you know, not all the students. God forbid they find and personally disinvite anyone involved in this whole mess. Easier to just cancel the whole thing.

This isn't even speculative, as noted by Ira Stoll in a recent Opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal much of the funding for these protests has been from George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation, and Politico has noted that funding for another group that has supported the protestors comes from the Tides Foundation, which receives money from Bill Gates and, again, George Soros. Funny how that guys name always pops up, huh?

There's really no other way to see it.

