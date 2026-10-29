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ICE Unleashed in Texas: 4,170 Arrests in 10 Days — and They’re Not Slowing Down

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 29, 2026 9:20 PM
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ICE Unleashed in Texas: 4,170 Arrests in 10 Days — and They’re Not Slowing Down
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Today, ICE announced an over week-long sweep across Texas that just concluded. 

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It seems ICE was quite busy. 

When states and ICE cooperate, it can be very successful. 

All conservatives did.

If Democrats get control of the House and the Senate, which is expected, they will move to stop this right away. It's very important people go and vote if Trump is to continue to protect the borders of the United States. 

It can only happen when Republicans are in charge. Vote!

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Harsh and funny, but true. 

He's trying to do all the good he can before the Democrats possibly get power at midterms. Patriots must do their best to support him and vote. 

Millions came across just during the Biden Administration. 

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Prayers of support to all of them. 

Imagine that. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS

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