ICE Unleashed in Texas: 4,170 Arrests in 10 Days — and They’re Not Slowing Down

Today, ICE announced an over week-long sweep across Texas that just concluded.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that ICE just finished a 10-day statewide operation in Texas that resulted in the arrests of 4,170 illegal aliens, an average of 400+ per day and some of the largest daily numbers the agency has ever seen for a single state. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin will hold a press conference in Dallas, TX at 4pm ET to announce the operation, which was called Lone Star Mission, and he will reveal some of the most egregious illegal aliens arrested during the operation. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

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It seems ICE was quite busy.

To understand the scale, operation Metro Surge in Minnesota arrested fewer than 3,800 people within 70 days — using multiple agencies. The Lone Star Mission in Texas under ICE arrested 4,170 people in 10 days, without pulling resources away from other states or drawing riots. https://t.co/vRXXCTWTLV — Prowler (@derzum_) October 29, 2026

When states and ICE cooperate, it can be very successful.

I voted for this. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 29, 2026

I voted for this. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 29, 2026

All conservatives did.

Mass Deportations aren’t going away. We’re still cooking. No blackpilling. Only winning. 🔥🇺🇸 — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 29, 2026

If Democrats get control of the House and the Senate, which is expected, they will move to stop this right away. It's very important people go and vote if Trump is to continue to protect the borders of the United States.

Wisconsin next please ❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️ — James Harris (@RealJamesHarris) October 29, 2026

It can only happen when Republicans are in charge. Vote!

https://t.co/mzgS7dGXZn — American Moment (@americanmoment) October 29, 2026

Thoughts and Prayers go out to James Talarico on the loss of 4,170 votes. — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠 ™ © ® ⓘ 🇺🇸 (@PhillyTalk) October 29, 2026

Harsh and funny, but true.

This is fantastic news! Keep it going patriots — Nate 🇺🇸 (@alwayssbased) October 29, 2026

President Trump's administration seems to have been unleashed in the last month 💥💥💥👏👏👏⚡⚡⚡💪💪💪🤜🤜🤜 — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) October 29, 2026

He's trying to do all the good he can before the Democrats possibly get power at midterms. Patriots must do their best to support him and vote.

Good numbers, just don’t slow down. We have 10’s of millions more to go! — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) October 29, 2026

Millions came across just during the Biden Administration.

@BillMelugin_ @FoxNews God Bless ICE! — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) October 29, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @FoxNews I like this trend — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) October 29, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @FoxNews I live in TX, and there is much more work to be done. Thank you so much, ICE! God speed!! 🇺🇸 — SeekerOfTruth42 (@SeekerOfTruth42) October 29, 2026

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Prayers of support to all of them.

@BillMelugin_ @FoxNews 4,170 in ten days from one state. Funny how they told us for years this couldn't be done without some new law. Turns out you just had to let ICE do its job. — Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) October 29, 2026

Imagine that.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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