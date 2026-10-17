LA Times: Advocates Say Surge in ICE Raids Is Aimed at Discouraging Voter Turnout

This isn't particularly a new argument. People have been warning for months that President Donald Trump is going to dispatch ICE agents to polling places to scare away voters, to which most people reply: why would citizens be scared away from the polls? According to the Los Angeles Times, "advocates" say that a surge in ICE raids in the Los Angeles area is aimed at discouraging voter turnout.

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Surge in ICE raids is aimed at discouraging voter turnout, immigration advocates say https://t.co/lc7MVTAASA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 16, 2026

Melissa Gomez reports for The Los Angeles Times:

Amid reports of a surge in federal immigration raids, Los Angeles leaders and immigration advocates said Friday that the efforts appear aimed at discouraging turnout in the midterm elections, and urged voters not to be intimidated. “The timing of these actions, just weeks before the midterm elections, is no accident,” said Jeannette Zanipatin, policy director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. “These tactics seek to silence immigrant communities, suppress civic participation and divide our neighborhoods.” CHIRLA’s executive director, Angelica Salas, blamed the Republican Trump administration for seeking to discourage voting and said her organizations and others will send legal observers to the polls across the state as part of the Can’t Stop California campaign. “As threats of intimidation from the Trump administration continue just 18 days before the election date, do not let anyone convince you that your voice does not matter,” Salas said at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles. “We’re protecting our people. We’re also protecting our people’s ability to participate in the elections. California organizes itself. That is why we are a progressive, pro-immigrant state.” The U.S. Department of Homeland Security oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In a statement, DHS spokesperson Chandler Rebel said that people “who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear.”

California is a progressive, pro-illegal alien state. Note that the Times reporter doesn't even confirm that there's been a surge in ICE raids, kicking off her story with, "Amid reports of a surge." This was just an excuse to give CHIRLA column inches.

@latimes https://t.co/uHMGW2J32B — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) October 17, 2026

@latimes Huh? Discouraging voter turnout? It make no sense unless illegals are voting. — Jay Martin (@jvmartin71) October 17, 2026

@latimes Why would any eligible US citizen be discouraged from voting by ICE raids? — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) October 16, 2026

@latimes It’s a good thing to discourage illegal immigrants from turning out to vote because this against federal law. Is there any wonder that the majority of the people hate the media? — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) October 17, 2026

@latimes I thought illegals can’t and don’t vote? — Orion (@winesmithing) October 17, 2026

@latimes So the thing that isn't happening is happening? When do we hit the "yes but it's a good thing" stage? — Doku_HL_SD new account MMTLP ARMY (@Doku_HL_SDalt) October 17, 2026

As we reported earlier this week, The New York Times moved the goalposts yet again, from "Illegals aren't voting" to illegals aren't voting "in quantities that would come close to deciding the winners of major races."

@latimes My God. Just saying the quiet part out loud now, huh? — Pazza Mamma (@PazzaMamma9) October 17, 2026

@latimes They’re not even pretending anymore. We’re six years from a democrat presidential platform that guarantees illegal aliens the right to vote. Maybe just two years. — Kansasquaker (@kansasquakerks) October 17, 2026

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@latimes It’s aimed at removing people in this country who are here illegally. But don’t let the facts get in the way. — ShadowsFearSun (@ShadowsFearSun) October 17, 2026

@latimes ICE is enforcing immigration law and only U.S. citizens can legally vote. If the people being targeted aren’t eligible voters, this isn’t “discouraging turnout” it’s just the government doing its job. — The Parish Teller (@TheParishTeller) October 17, 2026

@latimes A surge of ICE raids will inspire greater voter turnout of for those that want mass deportations. — Charles Forbin (@charles_forbin) October 17, 2026

@latimes “Immigration advocates say.” Maybe don’t be an illegal citizen, and then you’ll be able to show up and vote without fear. — Jonathan 🇺🇸🌎 (@Jonathan_cozy) October 17, 2026

As this editor, always check on whose behalf a media outlet is speaking: "experts say," "critics say," "the family's attorney says," and in this case, "immigration advocates say."

@latimes Is that weeping illegal sad that she can’t break the law by voting for Democrats? — John Michael (@JohnnySubRosa04) October 17, 2026

@latimes If illegal aliens aren’t voting, then what’s the problem? 🤨 — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) October 17, 2026

@latimes News media, look at your brainless headline. I prefer you being confrontational and suggesting illegals should be allowed to vote. — Frank Ng (@FrankNgTMRRRR) October 17, 2026

@latimes How would it discourage voter turnout? Voters are citizens, right? — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) October 17, 2026

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@latimes CA election officials have been put on notice. If they allow illegals to vote in federal elections, they will be prosecuted by the DOJ. No one is above the law. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) October 17, 2026

@latimes If the presence of immigration enforcement discourages you from voting... that's a W for citizens — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) October 17, 2026

@latimes Who specifically would be discouraged from heading to a place where American citizens vote? — Brian (with an i) (@bst6031) October 17, 2026

@latimes Someone proofread and approved this article. 🤣🤣🤣 — Goldmember (@Goldmember653) October 17, 2026

If an alleged surge in ICE raids makes U.S. citizens too afraid to go to the polls, that's on them.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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