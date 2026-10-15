Try Not to Get Run Over While the NYTimes Quickly Moves the Goalpost Voter Fraud Severity

We often see the predictable media spin of "never happens" to "rarely happens" to "happens often but that's not a bad thing," and that can be applied to a lot of issues, especially that of noncitizen voting and voter fraud.

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Just ask a Democrat and they'll tell you voter fraud just isn't a thing.

The thing that "NEVER HAPPENS" just happened again... A supercut of every Democrat claiming that there is NO EVIDENCE that illegal aliens are voting https://t.co/J5aKDh3VPo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2026

When it comes to pushing a narrative on this, the Democrats can certainly count on the media to help.

The latest example comes via @DrewHolden360, who spotted the New York Times coming up with this spin:

New ridiculous media standard for raising concerns about voter fraud just dropped: “quantities that would come close to deciding the winners of major races” (NYT) https://t.co/CZVJD3C7Qv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 15, 2026

From "doesn't happen" to "yeah it happens but not enough to make a difference" in the blink of an eye:

In recent months, President Trump has claimed that hundreds of thousands of people have voted illegally. Reviews by election officials and criminal investigators have found small numbers of people who have been caught voting illegally every election cycle — but not in quantities that would come close to deciding the winners of major races. California officials vowed to fight the administration’s effort.

"Hundreds or thousands of illegal votes have canceled out the ballots of U.S. citizens but it hasn't really made a difference" is the most unsurprising media angle ever.

@DrewHolden360 “Major races” is the giveaway here. — Jim Moore ☦ 🇺🇸 (@MoreCoffeeJim) October 15, 2026

@DrewHolden360 “Major races” is the giveaway here. — Jim Moore ☦ 🇺🇸 (@MoreCoffeeJim) October 15, 2026

"Minor races"? No biggie.

Acceptable amounts of cheating will be ignored. — Jason Fischer (@redfisch19) October 16, 2026

The Dem/media spin is as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

We've went from "it doesn't happen" to "rarely" to "doesn't change *major* races" and we've only just started looking. Pretty soon we're going to get "yes all this videos of drop box stuffing were real." — Reeb (@3rdReeb) October 15, 2026

Every single time.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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