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Try Not to Get Run Over While the NYTimes Quickly Moves the Goalpost Voter Fraud Severity

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 15, 2026 9:15 PM
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Try Not to Get Run Over While the NYTimes Quickly Moves the Goalpost Voter Fraud Severity
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We often see the predictable media spin of "never happens" to "rarely happens" to "happens often but that's not a bad thing," and that can be applied to a lot of issues, especially that of noncitizen voting and voter fraud. 

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Just ask a Democrat and they'll tell you voter fraud just isn't a thing.

When it comes to pushing a narrative on this, the Democrats can certainly count on the media to help.

The latest example comes via @DrewHolden360, who spotted the New York Times coming up with this spin: 

From "doesn't happen" to "yeah it happens but not enough to make a difference" in the blink of an eye

In recent months, President Trump has claimed that hundreds of thousands of people have voted illegally. Reviews by election officials and criminal investigators have found small numbers of people who have been caught voting illegally every election cycle — but not in quantities that would come close to deciding the winners of major races.

California officials vowed to fight the administration’s effort.

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"Hundreds or thousands of illegal votes have canceled out the ballots of U.S. citizens but it hasn't really made a difference" is the most unsurprising media angle ever. 

"Minor races"? No biggie. 

The Dem/media spin is as predictable as the sun rising in the east. 

Every single time. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MEDIA BIAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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