‘Cuomo’s Face Was PRICELESS’: Black Detroit Voter Stuns Host by Voting for Republican Mike Rogers

Attorneys caution to never ask a question if you are not sure of the answer. Chris Cuomo learned the consequences of not following that advice in Detroit.

Chris Cuomo gets a stunning reality check after asking a Black voter in Detroit who he’s voting for in the Senate race. The expression on Cuomo’s face was PRICELESS as Anton Daniels revealed he was voting for Republican Mike Rogers. To add insult to injury, Daniels then dropped a brutal truth bomb about the Democrat Party and the Black voters running away from it. CUOMO: “Do you believe people may be wrong if they assume that all Black voters will vote for El-Sayed because he’s considered another brown guy?” DANIELS: “I think that they are. And the reason that I think that it is because it’s a lot of Black people that are waking up and realizing that voting Democrat does not necessarily mean that it aligns with your values.” — Overton (@overton_news) October 28, 2026

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You could tell that this wasn’t the direction that Cuomo wanted the segment to go. https://t.co/iny5FXNnG8 — Overton (@overton_news) October 28, 2026

That face says it all.

They love platforming this Tether to speak for Black Americans. Tethers do not speak for us. Tethers like him are either puppets for White Republicans or puppets for White Democrats. Useless F*cking Mindless Puppets. — Nas (@nasescobar316) October 28, 2026

To be fair, some black voters on Twitter were quick to disavow this man and say he does not represent them. That's the thing about voting. Each person is allowed to vote how they see fit.

The angry Elf thought that Obama and a barber shop would be enough — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 28, 2026

And fried chicken and spicy chips.

Independent from any Politcal Party is key for Black Americans! Only VOTE INTEREST. — Christopher Smitherman (@voteSmitherman) October 28, 2026

Never let any political party think they are owed your vote.

I keep saying this and I think many people are going to be shocked — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) October 28, 2026

This is one hell of a reality check for the Democrats. — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) October 28, 2026

Democrats seem to think they are guaranteed the majority of the black vote and some are saying enough is enough. The Democrats are centering the Hamas Caucus and black voters feel they don't have a seat at the table. Free Palestine does nothing to improve their lives.

This guy is so right. Vote your values, not party. — Allen Huggins (@AllenHuggins8) October 28, 2026

Leaving this right here. — Sun love peace (@Sunlovepax) October 28, 2026

@overton_news Interpretation- Cuomo was and is the racist. — lynn the great (@Jewel359308) October 28, 2026

Or he was making a whole lot of assumptions.

@overton_news Blacks and Jews are waking up to the democrat party not aligning with their views. — [email protected] (@Drrochymai53401) October 28, 2026

@overton_news And for every guy like this there's 20 that don't feel the need to speak up. Red Wave. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) October 28, 2026

Time will tell!

@overton_news More of this please, love to see people finally waking up! — Shelly (@Shellytellsit1) October 28, 2026

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All over America.





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