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‘Cuomo’s Face Was PRICELESS’: Black Detroit Voter Stuns Host by Voting for Republican Mike Rogers

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 8:53 AM
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‘Cuomo’s Face Was PRICELESS’: Black Detroit Voter Stuns Host by Voting for Republican Mike Rogers
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Attorneys caution to never ask a question if you are not sure of the answer. Chris Cuomo learned the consequences of not following that advice in Detroit

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That face says it all.

To be fair, some black voters on Twitter were quick to disavow this man and say he does not represent them. That's the thing about voting. Each person is allowed to vote how they see fit. 

And fried chicken and spicy chips.

Never let any political party think they are owed your vote.

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Democrats seem to think they are guaranteed the majority of the black vote and some are saying enough is enough. The Democrats are centering the Hamas Caucus and black voters feel they don't have a seat at the table. Free Palestine does nothing to improve their lives. 

Or he was making a whole lot of assumptions.

Time will tell!

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All over America.


 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE ROGERS

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