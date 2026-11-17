Oh look, another Democratic governor protecting kids from the horrors of… private scholarship money. That'll show Trump. Wait, no. What?

This just sucks, you guys.

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While even some of her fellow blue-state governors managed to figure out that a no-cost-to-the-state federal tax credit for educational donations might actually help families (even NEW YORK!), Abigail Spanberger has decided Virginia’s students can just do without. Because the teachers' union SAYS SO.

The ensuing online debate has been peak internet: one side unloading a novel-length policy dissertation to explain why blocking the scholarships is actually fine, and a Republican strategist responding with the radical suggestion that maybe people should just admit when they’re wrong and move on.

David I. Ramadan took a brief pause from scolding “MAGA sycophants” to concede that yes, the IRS portal for finishing Virginia’s enrollment actually opened after Glenn Youngkin left office. Then he pivoted into a six-point lecture on why Spanberger blocking the scholarships is still fine, complete with a little flex about how defending the policy “requires intelligence.”

Brave stuff. Especially when the rest of the conversation got shut down so no one could actually test that claim.

To the MAGA @GlennYoungkin fans and sycophants who flooded my replies: I’ll give you this — the IRS portal needed to complete enrollment opened after his term ended. My earlier criticism on that detail was misplaced. But the point of the post was his over-the-top attack on @GovernorVA Spanberger instead of a substantive debate about the policy. Correcting the paperwork detail does not make his accusation that she is sacrificing children to appease teachers unions any more defensible. I remember when conservatives demanded answers before endorsing another federal subsidy. So let’s look at the actual program. 1. There is no guaranteed $1.5 billion check waiting for Virginia. This program depends on donations to approved scholarship organizations. Potential fundraising is not money already allocated to Virginia families. A projection does not become an appropriation because Glenn puts it in a tweet. 2. “No cost to Virginia” does not mean no federal revenue cost. The Joint Committee on Taxation’s July 2025 estimate of the Senate-passed provision projected approximately $26 billion in forgone federal revenue over 2025–2034. Conservatives should scrutinize that cost. Republican branding does not exempt a policy from fiscal discipline. 3. This is not an across-the-board tax cut. It offers a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for qualifying donations, generally capped at $1,700 per individual and subject to tax-liability and other limits. That gives preferential treatment to a particular use of money. Conservatives routinely question that approach elsewhere. Consistency should survive contact with a fleece vest. 4. Parents do not automatically receive the money. Scholarship organizations collect donations, verify eligibility, and award assistance. Families apply; scholarships are not guaranteed. Contributions cannot be earmarked for a particular child. Supporting parental choice does not require pretending every parent gets an account to control. 5. This is not narrowly targeted assistance for poor children. The statutory income ceiling is THREE TIMES area median gross income—not three times the poverty level—with household size considered. The law prioritizes previous recipients and then their siblings. Organizations can consider financial need, but the statute does not require the poorest new applicants to come first. Conservatives are entitled to question that design. 6. Federal involvement brings federal rules. Treasury’s proposed regulations would restrict states’ ability to impose additional limits on eligible organizations, school types, and qualified expenses. They preserve specified oversight, and these provisions are proposed, not final. The federalism question still deserves an answer. Yes, public-school students can benefit through qualifying tutoring, supplies, and services. Yes, some families could receive meaningful help. Those facts deserve acknowledgment. They do not exempt the program from scrutiny. I support educational opportunity. I also believe fiscal discipline, limited government, and accountability should apply regardless of whose political jersey sponsors the proposal. Defending Glenn is easy. Answering the policy questions takes a little more homework. Read the policy. Then defend it … but that requires intelligence — Dr. David I. Ramadan (@DavidIRamadan) November 16, 2026

Post continues (sorry):

... Spanberger instead of a substantive debate about the policy. Correcting the paperwork detail does not make his accusation that she is sacrificing children to appease teachers unions any more defensible. I remember when conservatives demanded answers before endorsing another federal subsidy. So let’s look at the actual program. 1. There is no guaranteed $1.5 billion check waiting for Virginia. This program depends on donations to approved scholarship organizations. Potential fundraising is not money already allocated to Virginia families. A projection does not become an appropriation because Glenn puts it in a tweet. 2. “No cost to Virginia” does not mean no federal revenue cost. The Joint Committee on Taxation’s July 2025 estimate of the Senate-passed provision projected approximately $26 billion in forgone federal revenue over 2025–2034. Conservatives should scrutinize that cost. Republican branding does not exempt a policy from fiscal discipline. 3. This is not an across-the-board tax cut. It offers a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for qualifying donations, generally capped at $1,700 per individual and subject to tax-liability and other limits. That gives preferential treatment to a particular use of money. Conservatives routinely question that approach elsewhere. Consistency should survive contact with a fleece vest. 4. Parents do not automatically receive the money. Scholarship organizations collect donations, verify eligibility, and award assistance. Families apply; scholarships are not guaranteed. Contributions cannot be earmarked for a particular child. Supporting parental choice does not require pretending every parent gets an account to control. 5. This is not narrowly targeted assistance for poor children. The statutory income ceiling is THREE TIMES area median gross income—not three times the poverty level—with household size considered. The law prioritizes previous recipients and then their siblings. Organizations can consider financial need, but the statute does not require the poorest new applicants to come first. Conservatives are entitled to question that design. 6. Federal involvement brings federal rules. Treasury’s proposed regulations would restrict states’ ability to impose additional limits on eligible organizations, school types, and qualified expenses. They preserve specified oversight, and these provisions are proposed, not final. The federalism question still deserves an answer.Yes, public-school students can benefit through qualifying tutoring, supplies, and services. Yes, some families could receive meaningful help. Those facts deserve acknowledgment. They do not exempt the program from scrutiny. I support educational opportunity. I also believe fiscal discipline, limited government, and accountability should apply regardless of whose political jersey sponsors the proposal.Defending Glenn is easy. Answering the policy questions takes a little more homework.Read the policy. Then defend it … but that requires intelligence.

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Blah blah blah blah and blah. If you read this entire smug, blubbering post you're better than we are.

Just admit you were wrong & move on. The novel-length cope doesn’t change the fact that @SpanbergerForVA is blocking kids from scholarship donations while other Dem govs opted in. Locking replies doesn’t make the argument stronger. It just proves you know you’re full of shit. https://t.co/T4b9Wqwu6N — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) November 17, 2026

But but but ... YOUNGKIN. REEEEE!

@DavidIRamadan @GlennYoungkin TDLR: I’m not reading all that. We know you’re a Spanberger Simp and you believe everything she does is magical. Meanwhile, every democrat only acts to playcate VEA and local ed association unions — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) November 16, 2026

He shut it down after this one response. EL OH EL.

TLDR. People are defending Glenn because WaPo tried to hide what Spanberger is doing by accusing him of not getting it done. They knew her decision would be unpopular because it sucks. They thought they could give her cover with a hit piece. Shame on anyone defending her. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 17, 2026

What this lovely, brilliant, and funny woman said. All of it. Ahem.

“…provision projected approximately $26 billion in forgone federal revenue over 2025–2034.” It’s not your f**king money “doctor”. This isn’t a cost to the taxpayer. — Rando Piloto (@pilotoincognito) November 17, 2026

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Math is hard. And so is spinning to protect Spanberger for robbing Virginia kids to appease the teachers' union.

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