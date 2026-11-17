A longtime Southern Poverty Law Center staffer who once ran the program behind its infamous “hate map” has some awkward things to say about how the organization actually operates. In interviews with the FBI, the former Intelligence Project director described a “long-term coup” by “very liberal” and “extreme” people who systematically pushed out Christians and conservatives while shutting down any attempt to keep the map nonpartisan.

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The revelations — surfaced in court filings tied to ongoing criminal cases against SPLC leadership — paint a picture of an organization that traded credibility for ideological purity, and then acted shocked when people noticed.

How very Leftist of them.

🚨'LONG-TERM COUP' A longtime SPLC staffer who directed the program behind the "hate map" told the FBI that the SPLC shut down his efforts to make it less partisan, and that the group pushed out "Christians and conservatives." 🧵1/19 https://t.co/VO5EPoMiqZ https://t.co/ovrFE0FKu5 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

LONG-TERM COUP.

Sounds about right.

The revelations come from "Individual-1." Former SPLC CFO Heidi Beirich identified him as her former boss and former director of the Intelligence Project. She released transcripts of his FBI interviews in arguing for the court to dismiss the criminal case. 🧵2/19 https://t.co/OsZV5T0RNp — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

Grab yer corn, there's a lot here.

Individual-1 said that after he left, he heard about a "long-term coup" with some "very liberal people," "extreme people." 🧵3/19 https://t.co/xU52kvaVFP — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

Sadly, compared to the Leftists of today, they aren't likely all that extreme.

He said the SPLC got rid of "all my crew." Of his 15-20 people, "they only kept like one or two," who were "data entry people." 🧵4/19 https://t.co/PCDLLAak2G — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

Data entry.

Of course.

Of Heidi Beirich and SPLC leadership, he said, "not all liberals hate conservatives, but I think there's a a good degree of hatred for kind of conservatives. I think that's who they ran off first were the Christians and the conservatives."😲 🧵5/19 https://t.co/TXRNfm1k2i — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

As I've testified before Congress, the SPLC weaponized its reputation for bankrupting the KKK, placing mainstream conservative and Christian groups on the "hate map" with Klan chapters. This alleged purge would help explain how it got so bad. https://t.co/kYpCa1yTyl 🧵6/19 https://t.co/w91vdL49XU — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

It would.

Individual-1 also claimed he wanted to make the "hate map" nonpartisan and serious, a "middle of the road" tool for law enforcement, rather than an ideological weapon. He said SPLC shut down his efforts. 🧵7/19 https://t.co/Ydv5Fbe1Ad — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

He said "we were very nonpartisan" when he was in control, but the SPLC started "drifting away from law enforcement." 🧵8/19 https://t.co/J6ZooNTm6M — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

They only wanted to push hate from the Right. And when they couldn't find it, they created it.

He said Heidi Beirich's hiring at the Intelligence Project marked a key transition away from trying to make the "hate map" a tool for law enforcement. 🧵9/19 https://t.co/6gOklr2U4A — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

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Individual-1 took credit for convincing the SPLC to list "Black separatist groups," one of the few examples of the "hate map" including a slightly more left-coded extremism. "There was a lot of resistance to that," he noted. 🧵10/19 https://t.co/6sgJrbo7Uy — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

Shocker.

He had no such luck when he tried to get the SPLC to list "animal rights people" and "tree huggers," even though "they were getting really violent" and "kidnapping insurance people." He said SPLC "would never" put those extremists on the "hate map." 🧵11/19 https://t.co/huYoabRRGa — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

Individual-1 also echoed a longstanding criticism of the "hate map": that it inflates the numbers. “I feel like they puff up the hate group count and all that kind of stuff,” he said. https://t.co/uRCbnWb9oZ 🧵12/19 https://t.co/FNfNrsPVK7 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

All that kind of stuff.

Individual-1 also echoed a longstanding criticism of the "hate map": that it inflates the numbers. “I feel like they puff up the hate group count and all that kind of stuff,” he said. https://t.co/uRCbnWb9oZ 🧵12/19 https://t.co/FNfNrsPVK7 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

He suggested that the map used to only have one note for nationwide organizations, but it changed to include every chapter of an organization because "if you have a total of 287 chapters, you know, that's a much more impressive map." 🧵13/19 https://t.co/uk0mARmaTy — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

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Impressive.

Not accurate.

Why did Beirich herself reveal these documents? She's facing wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy charges for her role in the SPLC's program secretly funneling cash to Klansmen and Neo-Nazi informants. 🧵14/19 https://t.co/0NpZnf13A5 https://t.co/5Onjen4FzB — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

Beirich notes that Individual-1 told the FBI he had set up the fictitious bank accounts in the scheme. 🧵15/19 https://t.co/uj3HHceNlG — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

Wow.

But Individual-1 doesn't face charges. Beirich's argument boils down to the claim that only the SPLC and she face charges—because the Justice Department is engaging in vindictive prosecution to silence the SPLC's free speech. 🧵16/19 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

Vindictive prosecution is a difficult case to make, and the Justice Department will be filing its response to this accusation soon. Regardless of how that motion turns out, these documents reveal a great deal about the SPLC. 🧵17/19 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

If the SPLC expelled Christians and conservatives, that would explain how the organization ultimately decided to put even Focus on the Family on the "hate map" in 2025. 🧵18/19 https://t.co/7gIQwBmbWc — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

It would explain A LOT.

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