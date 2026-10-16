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WTF: Dems’ MI Senate Pick Abdul El-Sayed Studied Why Arabs Shouldn’t Mate Outside Their Ethnicity

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 16, 2026 3:00 PM
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WTF: Dems’ MI Senate Pick Abdul El-Sayed Studied Why Arabs Shouldn’t Mate Outside Their Ethnicity
Twitchy

Another day of talking about terrorist sympathizer Abdul El-Sayed because for some reason, the people of Michigan are enamored with him. This man cannot be in the Senate.

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As you know, El-Sayed is also a con man who claims to be a physician when he has never treated patients. 

He has a doctorate (much like fake Dr. Jill Biden) and he does research. 

About that ... one of his research projects was on 'interethnic mating'. Yes, really. Perhaps this is the reason he is not making inroads with Black Democrats in Michigan.

He is unable to be truthful.

It's terrifying. He and Sanger would have been fast friends.

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Honestly, that's the scary part. They look ready to elect him. Do they not know this information? Has the mainstream media been effective enough in hiding it? Alternatively, do they just not care?

He isn't some nice Muslim boy who grew up in Michigan and is as American as apple pie. Those people certainly exist and are good patriotic Americans, but he does not fall in that category. He very clearly sees himself as a citizen of Egypt and has no problem saying as much. 

Literally.

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Yes, he is, but that was quite obvious before this paper was even found. 

Apparently, his tenure as head of the humane society was also abysmal.

Sad, but true.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | SENATE

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