WTF: Dems’ MI Senate Pick Abdul El-Sayed Studied Why Arabs Shouldn’t Mate Outside Their Ethnicity

Another day of talking about terrorist sympathizer Abdul El-Sayed because for some reason, the people of Michigan are enamored with him. This man cannot be in the Senate.

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Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s scientific research is…odd. Arab mothers who engage in “interethnic mating” have worse birth outcomes than those who mate with Arab men? Also: Genetics, black race, and interracial mating? Why research this? WTF? https://t.co/9ZXCftqeuW — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) October 15, 2026

As you know, El-Sayed is also a con man who claims to be a physician when he has never treated patients.

He has a doctorate (much like fake Dr. Jill Biden) and he does research.

About that ... one of his research projects was on 'interethnic mating'. Yes, really. Perhaps this is the reason he is not making inroads with Black Democrats in Michigan.

@tedcruz Well... he's a 'physician,' so.... https://t.co/9XnsGcJ0ad — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) October 16, 2026

He is unable to be truthful.

This is “science” with a pre-ordained racist & eugenics outcome. Scary stuff. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 16, 2026

It's terrifying. He and Sanger would have been fast friends.

So yeah, the Democrats nominated a race scientist who studied the hazards of Arab outgroup mating, with family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, for Senate. Will Michigan voters elect him? — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 16, 2026

Honestly, that's the scary part. They look ready to elect him. Do they not know this information? Has the mainstream media been effective enough in hiding it? Alternatively, do they just not care?

Abdul El-Sayed is a problem. — Mjמירי🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@mirijoie) October 16, 2026

He isn't some nice Muslim boy who grew up in Michigan and is as American as apple pie. Those people certainly exist and are good patriotic Americans, but he does not fall in that category. He very clearly sees himself as a citizen of Egypt and has no problem saying as much.

El Sayed published a paper on the dangers of “interracial mating”?? — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) October 16, 2026

uhh https://t.co/stwNWPDotT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2026

El-Sayed really is an old school Democrat! He's against miscegenation, apparently, just like the old Southern Dems! — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 16, 2026

Literally.

BREAKING: Abdul’s undergrad research is weird. Am I reading this right? that Abdul’s research concludes Arabs should not have interracial relationships with non Arabs? Is Abdul an Arab supremacist? — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 16, 2026

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Yes, he is, but that was quite obvious before this paper was even found.

So it appears that Abdul's research came out racist. Thank God he IS NOT a practicing physician and can't put these crazy ideas into practice. Also seems logical that even though he's led Wayne County and Detroit health depts his entire tenure is 3.5 years. Habibi is a weirdo — Jamie Roe (@jamieroe23) October 16, 2026

Apparently, his tenure as head of the humane society was also abysmal.

@wesyang Dems have elected a guy who was caught in text that he wanted to murder his opponents family. So probably. — NoPlanRush (@GSmiley247) October 16, 2026

Sad, but true.

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