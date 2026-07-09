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Current Maine SOS Announces Her Bid to Replace Platner — Gets Attacked by Lefties for Holocaust Ed Work

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 09, 2026
Meme

Democrat politicians in Maine are already announcing their desire to be the replacement for Graham Platner.

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Shenna Bellows is currently the Secretary of State of Maine and has worked with the ACLU and other far-left organizations. It seems she would be their perfect candidate to oppose Susan Collins. Not so fast ...

Shenna is already being told she's a big fat NO. 

What is the reason? She worked in a Holocaust center. Yes, really.

Who would have thought there would ever be a day in modern United States politics where working to inform others about the atrocities of the Holocaust would disqualify someone from running for public office?

This is today's Democrats.

Perhaps a fabric star on her blazer?

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Very generous of him.

Drag him.

He's a terrible person.

Unfortunately, she could mute him, but there are a whole bunch more Democrats who think just like him. 

One doesn't even have to imagine anymore. That's the Democrats.

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Love that he has 'trying to make the world suck less' in his bio as he openly discriminates against Jewish people. Maybe he should look in the mirror and fix his belief system if he wants the world to be a better place.  

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOLOCAUST ISRAEL SUSAN COLLINS

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