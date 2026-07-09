Current Maine SOS Announces Her Bid to Replace Platner — Gets Attacked by Lefties for Holocaust Ed Work

Democrat politicians in Maine are already announcing their desire to be the replacement for Graham Platner.

I'm in.⁰⁰The people of Maine have been building something real – a movement that deserves to go all the way to November. I've spent my entire career taking on tough fights for working people, and I'm not stopping now. I'm running for United States Senate, and together we are… pic.twitter.com/k3ITFbkwEg — Shenna Bellows (@shennabellows) July 9, 2026

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Shenna Bellows is currently the Secretary of State of Maine and has worked with the ACLU and other far-left organizations. It seems she would be their perfect candidate to oppose Susan Collins. Not so fast ...

Shenna,



Because of your past role at the holocaust and human rights center, some have extrapolated that to assume you would have policy that is too sympathetic to Israel in general.



It is obviously perfectly fine to think that the holocaust was atrocious, that Israel has a… — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) July 9, 2026

Shenna is already being told she's a big fat NO.

What is the reason? She worked in a Holocaust center. Yes, really.

Who would have thought there would ever be a day in modern United States politics where working to inform others about the atrocities of the Holocaust would disqualify someone from running for public office?

This is today's Democrats.

Should she wear some kind of identifying armband if she refuses to answer your questions? — The Pardoned Hunter deButts (@r3ealhumanbean) July 9, 2026

Perhaps a fabric star on her blazer?

FFS a political leader's stance on Middle East politics doesn't lower my grocery bill — or defeat Susan Collins.



Also it's mighty generous of you to concede it's "perfectly fine" to believe the Holocaust was bad. — Charles Ryder 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@char15299) July 9, 2026

Very generous of him.

“It is obviously perfectly fine to think the Holocaust was atrocious.”



I can’t post my response to that without getting banned. — John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@debeehr) July 9, 2026

Drag him.

Imagine posting this misinformed, ignorant, antisemitic, blackmail like drivel and thinking you’re the good guy representing “Maine voters”. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) July 9, 2026

He's a terrible person.

Hopefully the good candidate is smarter than I am.



Hopefully when she gets to your usage of the word genocide, she recognizes it for the BS that it is.



Hopefully she knows that the Palestinian government started a war and Israel has a right to finish it.



And then mutes you. — Gaydro Pascal (@GaydroPascal) July 9, 2026

Unfortunately, she could mute him, but there are a whole bunch more Democrats who think just like him.

Imagine a party where being involved with the Holocaust and Human Rights Center is a minus because, hey, you might see Jews as human. https://t.co/rvsFOE3r7p — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 9, 2026

One doesn't even have to imagine anymore. That's the Democrats.

These are just morally repugnant human beings. Good lord. https://t.co/f0lgISFIqV pic.twitter.com/0QfG0JOrOu — Magills (@magills_) July 9, 2026

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If you're assuming someone is going to be sympathetic to Israel because they worked in Holocaust Education and therefore need to be extra scrutinized, something is really wrong with your thought process, and you should reflect on what led you to this point. https://t.co/LjH2sDT8OY — Mattrod (@mcinthedc) July 9, 2026

You don't even go here. Shut up. https://t.co/4vVGp88wRb — TechOfGospel is Technologies of Gospel (@TechOfGospel) July 9, 2026

Love that he has 'trying to make the world suck less' in his bio as he openly discriminates against Jewish people. Maybe he should look in the mirror and fix his belief system if he wants the world to be a better place.

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