Axios Notices Platner's Silver Spoon — Months After Conservatives Reported It, Now That Dems Are Over Him

Now that the Democrats are seemingly done with Graham Platner, Corporate Media are suddenly really interested in ALL the lies Graham Platner has been telling for months now. Isn't that convenient?

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Platner and his team pitched him as a "working-class Mainer" who bought his house with veterans' benefits.



In fact, Platner's father — a lawyer — loaned him $200,000 for the home. pic.twitter.com/VrYcfE1PEs — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2026

Americans who read 'The Free Beacon' or 'Twitchy' have known Platner grew up a spoiled little rich kid. That's not brand new information. Conservative media has BEEN saying he is cosplaying a working class guy.

The Platner story is also one in which his campaign used the rise of progressive and partisan media and influencers to bolster his profile and present his narrative with limited scrutiny.



Flattering early profiles and interviews helped Platner establish his campaign persona. pic.twitter.com/nrOG3frAWX — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2026

No sane person believes Axios didn't have this information for months now. Why are they JUST deciding to reveal it all?

Many Dems blame Platner's team — particularly his political advisers at the media consulting firm Fight Agency — for not revealing or pushing to find out the extent of his baggage while continuing to rake in money over the past year.

There were q’s in 2025. pic.twitter.com/5z5fuTYEuA — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2026

Yes, Platner's 'team' stinks for trying to get a complete loser over the finish line. That's their job, though. The Media is supposed to be beholden to Americans and tell the public the truth. Where has Axios been?

The cracks were there:



Platner and his team billed him as an oyster farmer — a title most of the media, including Axios at times, repeated without scrutiny.



But as early as August he was telling ppl it wasn’t actually how he made a living and makes little $ from it — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2026

Oh, his oyster business is just a front and his Mom is the only customer? Yes, again, Conservative Media has said this for months now. Welcome to reality.

Uhh we all knew this already 🤣

Where have you been??



Seems you “missed” another story eh?



OR is it just that you can’t cover it up anymore — Abri (@abriNotMe77) July 8, 2026

Why didn't Axios share this with readers way back before the primary?

Breaking news from 6 months ago. On the ball there. Now it can be told. Going to get a book deal out of this? — Deepdownsouth (@TimMont81408968) July 8, 2026

Probably. The same thing he and Jake Tapper did about Biden's failing health they helped cover up for years.

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Yes media out looks like the free beacon already reported the home loan from Dad.



This has been well established weeks ago. What are you guys even doing right now? https://t.co/ne6fvBpZyY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2026

Clearly, they've been involved in the cover up.

Before you know it, he and Jake Tapper will be writing a book and giving interviews about how the Democratic Party just totally fooled us all about that seemingly likable Graham Platner, gosh golly gee. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 8, 2026

This is exactly like what happened with Biden's cognitive decline. Ignore ignore ignore ignore and then when it becomes a problem report all of the stuff we've been saying and take the credit for it.



Shameless. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2026

Corporate media is a scam.

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