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Axios Notices Platner's Silver Spoon — Months After Conservatives Reported It, Now That Dems Are Over Him

justmindy
justmindy | 9:01 AM on July 08, 2026
Townhall Media

Now that the Democrats are seemingly done with Graham Platner, Corporate Media are suddenly really interested in ALL the lies Graham Platner has been telling for months now. Isn't that convenient?

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Americans who read 'The Free Beacon' or 'Twitchy' have known Platner grew up a spoiled little rich kid. That's not brand new information. Conservative media has BEEN saying he is cosplaying a working class guy.

No sane person believes Axios didn't have this information for months now. Why are they JUST deciding to reveal it all?

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Yes, Platner's 'team' stinks for trying to get a complete loser over the finish line. That's their job, though. The Media is supposed to be beholden to Americans and tell the public the truth. Where has Axios been?

Oh, his oyster business is just a front and his Mom is the only customer? Yes, again, Conservative Media has said this for months now. Welcome to reality.

Why didn't Axios share this with readers way back before the primary?

Probably. The same thing he and Jake Tapper did about Biden's failing health they helped cover up for years.

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Clearly, they've been involved in the cover up.

Corporate media is a scam.

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2026 ELECTIONS AXIOS DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS GRAHAM PLATNER

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