Laken Riley’s Legacy on the Ballot — Collins Authored the Law, Ossoff Voted Against It Then Attacked ICE

The fight for the Georgia Senate seat is set and it will be Republican Mike Collins against Democrat John Ossoff. One of those men cares about keeping Georgia women safe from illegals and the other doesn't seem to be concerned at all.

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Mike Collins authored the Laken Riley act. John Ossoff has yet to utter her name on the Senate floor.

Jon Ossoff is a coward. pic.twitter.com/CUdWCTLSPE — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) June 17, 2026

Clearly Ossoff values appeasing the Democratic Party and their 'Open Borders' radicals over Georgia residents.

republicans only like to parade dead bodies that they can use to lie about their enemies https://t.co/HeFSRfS4Cr — Owen (@TowinOwen) June 17, 2026

That's an interesting take. Republicans have fought for open borders and tough on crime policies. Republicans have fought to have criminal illegals deported quickly. If the GOP policies had been followed, Laken would be alive. Republicans were trying to protect victims. Democrats only care about protecting illegals.

Republicans are using ICE to bring back slavery.



The Confederacy is so back !https://t.co/0EYBhQ2xCI — GoLongNotShort PhD (@FUDHelpdesk) June 17, 2026

This is how Democrats respond to this. They start talking about people in custody for being in America illegally and how they are not paid for work? They are being housed and fed and choosing not to self-deport. They don't have to stay here.

Who is she? — Turd Ferguson (@rayft374) June 17, 2026

It's no surprise Democrats have no idea who Laken Riley is since Ossoff has never mentioned her.

The Georgia Senate race: @MikeCollinsGA wrote, sponsored and introduced The Laken Riley act.



Jon Ossoff first voted against it, then finally voted for it when it was already guaranteed to pass.



He has yet to utter her name. pic.twitter.com/2Qfl2X4bJL — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 17, 2026

This race is of vital importance.

Disgusting.



Democrat Jon Ossoff smears President Trump and immigration enforcement officers a “force of masked federal police.”



Ossoff is slandering the very people who are working tirelessly to arrest heinous criminals like the monster who murdered Laken Riley. pic.twitter.com/BMoTlmTYjb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2026

Not only that, Ossoff has openly attacked ICE. Of course, he is a Democrat and they hate laws and law enforcement.

If Jon Ossoff wanted to help pass the Laken Riley Act, he could’ve stepped up at any moment.



He didn’t lift a finger to protect Georgians.



I delivered. pic.twitter.com/OmqgcIuZRn — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) May 14, 2026

.@MikeCollinsGA: "I sponsored, passed, and the President signed into law the Laken Riley Act to protect our communities from these violent criminals who are here illegally... Jon Ossoff initially voted against that bill... and then voted to fund the exactly type of sanctuary… pic.twitter.com/SBIC7TAaxM — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) June 17, 2026

Quite simply, this is an election to protect young women in Georgia. It's as simple as that.

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