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Laken Riley’s Legacy on the Ballot — Collins Authored the Law, Ossoff Voted Against It Then Attacked ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

The fight for the Georgia Senate seat is set and it will be Republican Mike Collins against Democrat John Ossoff. One of those men cares about keeping Georgia women safe from illegals and the other doesn't seem to be concerned at all.

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Mike Collins authored the Laken Riley act. John Ossoff has yet to utter her name on the Senate floor.

Clearly Ossoff values appeasing the Democratic Party and their 'Open Borders' radicals over Georgia residents.

That's an interesting take. Republicans have fought for open borders and tough on crime policies. Republicans have fought to have criminal illegals deported quickly. If the GOP policies had been followed, Laken would be alive. Republicans were trying to protect victims. Democrats only care about protecting illegals.

This is how Democrats respond to this. They start talking about people in custody for being in America illegally and how they are not paid for work? They are being housed and fed and choosing not to self-deport. They don't have to stay here. 

It's no surprise Democrats have no idea who Laken Riley is since Ossoff has never mentioned her.

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This race is of vital importance.

Not only that, Ossoff has openly attacked ICE. Of course, he is a Democrat and they hate laws and law enforcement. 

Quite simply, this is an election to protect young women in Georgia. It's as simple as that.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS GEORGIA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JON OSSOFF

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