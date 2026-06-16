Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination
Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on...
VIP
Forget History, Repeat It: PA House Dems Vote to End School Choice
San Francisco Chronicle: Giants ‘Defaced’ Their Uniforms With Bible Verses
'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family...
LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georg...
Asinine in Austria: Climate-Conscious Kamala Harris Tosses a Tired Word Salad in the...
'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shock...
Medical Examiner Rules Asylum Seeker’s Death a Homicide After Release by ICE
Make Apple Pie Great Again! McDonald's Makes YUGE Announcement for America 250
Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We...
Infamous 'Dog' Journalist Nick Kristof Caught Hiding Campaign Donor Ties at NYT
RUH-ROH, Democrats! AAG Harmeet Dhillon and DOJ Just Scored a MAJOR Georgia Voter...
America Last Energy: Democrats Can’t Bring Themselves to Support Their Own Darn Country...

Trump’s Man Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Nod — Now Comes the Real Fight Against Ossoff

justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Amy

Mike Collins has won the Georgia GOP runoff for Senate. 

Advertisement

He defeated Derek Dooley. Collins was endorsed by President Trump.

He will face John Ossoff in what is sure to be a tight race. Ossoff is also said to be on the short list of possible VP options for the Democrats in the next Presidential race.

Georgia GOP Rep. Mike Collins is expected to win his party's nomination for Senate in a special runoff election Tuesday night, which comes after he secured President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Trump endorsed Collins over the weekend while Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., has been campaigning with Collins' GOP primary opponent, Derek Dooley

The two candidates advanced to the runoff last month and Collins will now face incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Collins currently has 55% of the vote, compared to Dooley's 45% with 56% of the vote counted so far, according to the Associated Press.

Recommended

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage
justmindy
Advertisement

This race is critical if the Republicans would like to keep control of the Senate and possibly increase the number of seats. 

Collins is staunchly pro-life which was a bit of an issue for Trump, but ultimately Trump believed he was the best candidate.

This will be a difficult lift for Collins. Republican voters will have to turn out in record numbers. Time will tell. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA GOP SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage
justmindy
Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination
justmindy
San Francisco Chronicle: Giants ‘Defaced’ Their Uniforms With Bible Verses
Brett T.
'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shocks Twitter
justmindy
Asinine in Austria: Climate-Conscious Kamala Harris Tosses a Tired Word Salad in the Old World
Warren Squire
Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We Take in Immigrants
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage justmindy
Advertisement