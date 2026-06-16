Trump’s Man Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Nod — Now Comes the Real Fight Against Ossoff

Georgia GOP Rep. Mike Collins is expected to win his party's nomination for Senate in a special runoff election Tuesday night, which comes after he secured President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Trump endorsed Collins over the weekend while Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., has been campaigning with Collins' GOP primary opponent, Derek Dooley.

The two candidates advanced to the runoff last month and Collins will now face incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Collins currently has 55% of the vote, compared to Dooley's 45% with 56% of the vote counted so far, according to the Associated Press.