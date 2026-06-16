Trump’s Man Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Nod — Now Comes the Real Fight Against Ossoff

Mike Collins has won the Georgia GOP runoff for Senate.
Mike Collins SECURES the Georgia Senate Republican Runoff election pic.twitter.com/lHksOC8qgU— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2026
He defeated Derek Dooley. Collins was endorsed by President Trump.
🚨Just in: Mike Collins has won the Georgia Senate Republican Primary Runoff— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 17, 2026
Mike Collins will face Democrat Incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff in the November General Election pic.twitter.com/qpkQRwzMhc
He will face John Ossoff in what is sure to be a tight race. Ossoff is also said to be on the short list of possible VP options for the Democrats in the next Presidential race.
Mike Collins, grandchildren in tow, has arrived at his runoff election night party in Jackson, his hometown pic.twitter.com/uXlevX6p7E— Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief (@ajconwashington) June 17, 2026
Breaking: Trump-backed Mike Collins projected to win Georgia Senate Republican nomination over Kemp's pick: AP https://t.co/UJZb4jYwEe— John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) June 17, 2026
Georgia GOP Rep. Mike Collins is expected to win his party's nomination for Senate in a special runoff election Tuesday night, which comes after he secured President Donald Trump's endorsement.
Trump endorsed Collins over the weekend while Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., has been campaigning with Collins' GOP primary opponent, Derek Dooley.
The two candidates advanced to the runoff last month and Collins will now face incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.
Collins currently has 55% of the vote, compared to Dooley's 45% with 56% of the vote counted so far, according to the Associated Press.
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This race is critical if the Republicans would like to keep control of the Senate and possibly increase the number of seats.
🔴 President Trump nearly withheld his endorsement of Rep. Mike Collins over Collins' hardline abortion stance, which went further than Trump's position on the issue. pic.twitter.com/1CPMM99Phv— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) June 16, 2026
Collins is staunchly pro-life which was a bit of an issue for Trump, but ultimately Trump believed he was the best candidate.
Huge L for outgoing Governor Brian Kemp, who (inexplicably) recruited & backed former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley in this race.— Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) June 17, 2026
It’s Georgia so there are no statewide Dem blowouts, but Ossoff starts off as the clear favorite against Collins. https://t.co/UU1yZy7hH2
This will be a difficult lift for Collins. Republican voters will have to turn out in record numbers. Time will tell.
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