Dem Sen. Warnock Makes an Accidental Pitch for the SAVE Act Before Claiming Illegals Voting Doesn't Exist

As everybody knows, the Democrats like to claim that illegal aliens never vote in federal elections and yet freak out at any mention of measures like the SAVE Act that would ensure that thing they say never happens, actually never happens. Their panic speaks volumes and Dem claims that Republicans don't want free and fair elections are nothing but 100 percent pure projection.

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That brings us to Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, who said something interesting before claiming that illegals voting in U.S. elections is a problem that does not exist:

Senator Raphael Warnock ADMITS illegal immigrants are voting in his state’s elections but calls it a nonexistent problem.



Why do Democrats want to keep illegals on our voter rolls? pic.twitter.com/5Um0p7iFmm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 18, 2026

We've written time and time again about how the thing Democrats say never happens actually does happen. That's why the Dems are desperate to stop the SAVE Act along with their efforts to scrap ICE. All that would help protect their most precious demographic: Illegal aliens.

They tell us on the one hand that illegal aliens voting in our elections is a 'nonexistent problem' and then fully admit that it happens.



That's why we need the SAVE America Act. https://t.co/nzHMc6aBDk — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) March 18, 2026

both things in his statement cannot be true at the same time. — J. Hester (@JHester1531) March 18, 2026

They can't 'win' without them...they know it and so do we. Pass the SAVE America ACT...failure is not an option. — Abigale57 🇺🇸 (@Abigale571) March 18, 2026

Just get it done, Republicans!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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