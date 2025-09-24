CNN's Kasie Hunt’s ‘I’m Not Political’ Clunker Ignites the Internet Snark-pocalypse

Um, when did this start because it feels like Kasie Hunt has made quite a few 'political statements' over the years.
CNN's Kasie Hunt:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025
"I'm not in the business of making political statements, obviously." pic.twitter.com/gSILiKbu6s
There was this take on the election, or the time she was dishonest about DeSantis (well, one of the times), or that time Kasie said House Republicans were the 'real enemies'. Perhaps this is a new epiphany Kasie has had. Bless her heart.
@kasie didn’t you say that you love the story of rand Paul getting beat up?— Dino75 (@GenX975) September 24, 2025
Most people would be fired over that kind of shit https://t.co/kZt94cXDuJ
Oh, she said that too. She called it one of her favorite stories, in fact.
Needs a laughtrack.— AmericaAsFounded🍊 (@SinceWollman86) September 23, 2025
Among other things.
Uhhhhh sure. https://t.co/Hvc0x7Tvll pic.twitter.com/VG1aeTsKKd— Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) September 24, 2025
She's got jokes https://t.co/5QWym0UeJn— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) September 24, 2025
Unintentionally hilarious.
"I'm not in the business of setting fires, obviously," says local arsonist. https://t.co/hAOPGYIsxW— Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) September 24, 2025
'I'm not in the business of taking money from tellers,' said the local bank robber.
Funnier than any joke Kimmel has ever said https://t.co/fQsZisGurb— Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) September 24, 2025
Zucker wanted all the hosts to make political statements. https://t.co/mKRd3YEEBl— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 24, 2025
And they all complied.
She’s also in the business of lying. https://t.co/MrJOv2rUts— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 24, 2025
She actually believes her own bullsh#t. LMAO 🤣🤣 https://t.co/87MQ69ulhc— BronxNemesis💯🇺🇸 (@BronxNemesis) September 23, 2025
She think the rest of us believe it, too.
Genuinely funny— Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 23, 2025
Stop Right There ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/mEIUvGyoGU— Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 23, 2025
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wRgVGmbHp8— Rodney's Shit Clock's (@RodneyClock) September 24, 2025
She must not watch her program after she is off the air to see what she said because she doesn’t seem to know what she said which is what she said she didn’t say— Linda Chism (@ldchism46) September 23, 2025
Does she not know she works at CNN?— Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) September 23, 2025
She apparently has had a memory lapse.
LOL - she'd be in the business of getting hit by lightning if she were outdoors.— cadavatron (@cadavatron) September 24, 2025
Why is Howard stern watching Disney plus, seriously?— Tamara Gordon (@Trumpmissouri) September 23, 2025
He's always been a weirdo.
That’s rich.— C Dub 817🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) September 23, 2025
Nope— Stoic Logic (@BoltCarriers) September 24, 2025
Kasie Hunt is in a business of gaslighting public
Now, that part is true.
"Obviously"— Jason (@JasonRCoolidge) September 23, 2025
Yeah....not so much.
She really needs to do a bit of introspection, for real. She's not fooling anyone, particularly not conservatives.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member