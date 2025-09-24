CNN's Kasie Hunt’s ‘I’m Not Political’ Clunker Ignites the Internet Snark-pocalypse

Um, when did this start because it feels like Kasie Hunt has made quite a few 'political statements' over the years.

CNN's Kasie Hunt:



"I'm not in the business of making political statements, obviously." pic.twitter.com/gSILiKbu6s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025

There was this take on the election, or the time she was dishonest about DeSantis (well, one of the times), or that time Kasie said House Republicans were the 'real enemies'. Perhaps this is a new epiphany Kasie has had. Bless her heart.

@kasie didn’t you say that you love the story of rand Paul getting beat up?



Most people would be fired over that kind of shit https://t.co/kZt94cXDuJ — Dino75 (@GenX975) September 24, 2025

Oh, she said that too. She called it one of her favorite stories, in fact.

Needs a laughtrack. — AmericaAsFounded🍊 (@SinceWollman86) September 23, 2025

Among other things.

Unintentionally hilarious.

"I'm not in the business of setting fires, obviously," says local arsonist. https://t.co/hAOPGYIsxW — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) September 24, 2025

'I'm not in the business of taking money from tellers,' said the local bank robber.

Funnier than any joke Kimmel has ever said https://t.co/fQsZisGurb — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) September 24, 2025

Zucker wanted all the hosts to make political statements. https://t.co/mKRd3YEEBl — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 24, 2025

And they all complied.

She’s also in the business of lying. https://t.co/MrJOv2rUts — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 24, 2025

She actually believes her own bullsh#t. LMAO 🤣🤣 https://t.co/87MQ69ulhc — BronxNemesis💯🇺🇸 (@BronxNemesis) September 23, 2025

She think the rest of us believe it, too.

Genuinely funny — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 23, 2025

Stop Right There ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/mEIUvGyoGU — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 23, 2025

She must not watch her program after she is off the air to see what she said because she doesn’t seem to know what she said which is what she said she didn’t say — Linda Chism (@ldchism46) September 23, 2025

Does she not know she works at CNN? — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) September 23, 2025

She apparently has had a memory lapse.

LOL - she'd be in the business of getting hit by lightning if she were outdoors. — cadavatron (@cadavatron) September 24, 2025

Why is Howard stern watching Disney plus, seriously? — Tamara Gordon (@Trumpmissouri) September 23, 2025

He's always been a weirdo.

That’s rich. — C Dub 817🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) September 23, 2025

Nope

Kasie Hunt is in a business of gaslighting public — Stoic Logic (@BoltCarriers) September 24, 2025

Now, that part is true.

"Obviously"



Yeah....not so much. — Jason (@JasonRCoolidge) September 23, 2025

She really needs to do a bit of introspection, for real. She's not fooling anyone, particularly not conservatives.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

