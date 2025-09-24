Kamala's 'Brat' Bust: A Charisma-Free Campaign Cringe-Fest with Audiobook Monotony
Apple TV+'s 'The Savant' Stumbles: Postponed Amid Backlash Fears Over Right Wing Portrayal
Former Cincinnati Bengals Star Running Back Rudi Johnson Dies After Battle with Mental...
Scott Jennings Furious at Jimmy Kimmel's Non-Apology From First Show Back Since 'MAGA...
VIP
UK City Council Insists Women Be Called 'People With Ovaries'
No, YOU'RE Crying! Artist Posts Absolutely STUNNING Colored Pencil Portrait of Erika Kirk
Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump
FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie...
WATCH: London Cop Threatens to Arrest a Man for Being ‘Openly Jewish’
Teachers Union VP’s Vile Rant on Charlie Kirk’s Murder Proves Leftist Lunacy Runs...
Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year...
WATCH: Ohio School Official on 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy Regarding Gender Identity...

CNN's Kasie Hunt’s ‘I’m Not Political’ Clunker Ignites the Internet Snark-pocalypse

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 24, 2025
AngieArtist

Um, when did this start because it feels like Kasie Hunt has made quite a few 'political statements' over the years.

Advertisement

There was this take on the election, or the time she was dishonest about DeSantis (well, one of the times), or that time Kasie said House Republicans were the 'real enemies'. Perhaps this is a new epiphany Kasie has had. Bless her heart. 

Oh, she said that too. She called it one of her favorite stories, in fact. 

Among other things.

Unintentionally hilarious. 

'I'm not in the business of taking money from tellers,' said the local bank robber. 

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Brett T.
Advertisement

And they all complied. 

She think the rest of us believe it, too. 

Advertisement

She apparently has had a memory lapse. 

He's always been a weirdo. 

Now, that part is true. 

She really needs to do a bit of introspection, for real. She's not fooling anyone, particularly not conservatives.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Furious at Jimmy Kimmel's Non-Apology From First Show Back Since 'MAGA Shooter' Suspension
Warren Squire
Apple TV+'s 'The Savant' Stumbles: Postponed Amid Backlash Fears Over Right Wing Portrayal
justmindy
FEEL-GOOD Story of the Day: Man Gets Bear Sprayed Trying to Vandalize Charlie Kirk's Memorial and LOLLL
Laura W.
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS
Eric V.
Kamala's 'Brat' Bust: A Charisma-Free Campaign Cringe-Fest with Audiobook Monotony
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa' Brett T.
Advertisement