CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Has a Fair & Balanced Summary of Tomorrow's Election (JUST KIDDING!)

Tomorrow is Election Day, and it's been another banner year for "journalism," and it's clear the media's determined to sprint through the tape in their usual unbiased fashion. Wait, no they're not.
For the rest of this week we're going to get constant reminders of why the public's trust in the legacy media is at record lows and just keeps falling.
For example, this is what passes as unbiased reporting from a CNN anchor talking about the election:
ONE DAY LEFT— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 4, 2024
The contrast is stark
Trump and his allies are laying the groundwork to contest a loss
We remember what that meant
As Harris aides and supporters are cautiously optimistic momentum is with them in the final days
My open @CNNThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9rvqFilj92
As usual, how would that sound any different if the DNC and Harris campaign wrote it? Who knows, maybe they did.
Very objective. https://t.co/bsJdgr6EFY— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 4, 2024
THIS. Is CNN.
Remember, this person claims to be a hard news journalist. https://t.co/HN9Bv0qnwK— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 4, 2024
Emphasis on "claims to be."
Why are you giving your opinion? What you said appears to be biased towards a certain candidate.— Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) November 4, 2024
Wait, we've been told that's not possible:
November 4, 2024
That doozy will live on forever.
Very unbiased, highly non-partisan. Very even-handed reporting.— Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) November 4, 2024
These are terms you are unfamiliar with in your vocation. https://t.co/V4JTP2qo3l
Has anyone bothered to ask if the Dems are going to concede to "literal Hitler" if he wins?— Matt Crawford (@crawf) November 4, 2024
Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin has made it clear the Left is going to be "election deniers" if Trump wins. But CNN probably hasn't considered that to be worth reporting. Questioning the results of an election is only a "threat to democracy" if Republicans do it.
