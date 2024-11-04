CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Has a Fair & Balanced Summary of Tomorrow's Election (JUST KIDDING!)

FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in...
Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on November 04, 2024
Meme

Tomorrow is Election Day, and it's been another banner year for "journalism," and it's clear the media's determined to sprint through the tape in their usual unbiased fashion. Wait, no they're not. 

For the rest of this week we're going to get constant reminders of why the public's trust in the legacy media is at record lows and just keeps falling.

For example, this is what passes as unbiased reporting from a CNN anchor talking about the election: 

As usual, how would that sound any different if the DNC and Harris campaign wrote it? Who knows, maybe they did.

THIS. Is CNN.

Emphasis on "claims to be."

Wait, we've been told that's not possible:

That doozy will live on forever.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin has made it clear the Left is going to be "election deniers" if Trump wins. But CNN probably hasn't considered that to be worth reporting. Questioning the results of an election is only a "threat to democracy" if Republicans do it.

