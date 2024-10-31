Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies...
Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If Trump Wins

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on October 31, 2024
Meme screenshot

Depending on the outcome of the election next week, we could be under three months away from being reminded yet again that the Democrats' "election deniers are a grave threat to democracy" rhetoric combined with their "insurrection" allegations about the Right are nothing but hypocrisy and projection. 

About five days from now we'll find out if Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin's plan that he made clear earlier this year will be in motion (and he and many Dems are quite serious about this): 

Transcript via Grabien:

“And so, you know, they want to kick it to Congress. So it’s going to be up to us on January 6th, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified. And then we need bodyguards for everybody and civil war conditions, all because the nine justices, not all of them, but these justices who have not many cases to look at every year, not that much work to do, a huge staff, great protection, simply do not want to do their job and interpret what the great 14th Amendment means.”

Because everything else the Left has tried to stop Trump has failed or flat-out backfired this probably won't work, but that's what Raskin and others have planned.

First Trump has to win the election, and that's what Republicans should first be focused on. 

Great question. Apparently the answer to it is "never."

