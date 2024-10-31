Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If Trump Wins

Depending on the outcome of the election next week, we could be under three months away from being reminded yet again that the Democrats' "election deniers are a grave threat to democracy" rhetoric combined with their "insurrection" allegations about the Right are nothing but hypocrisy and projection.

About five days from now we'll find out if Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin's plan that he made clear earlier this year will be in motion (and he and many Dems are quite serious about this):

“It’s going to be up to us on January 6th, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified, and then we need bodyguards for everybody in civil war conditions.” -Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin 2/17/24



The fight won’t be over till it’s over. — Jason Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) October 31, 2024

Rep. Jamie Raskin: “It’s going to be up to us on January 6th 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs he’s disqualified.”



This is the masterplan. pic.twitter.com/hhQLV7r2D1 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 31, 2024

Transcript via Grabien:

“And so, you know, they want to kick it to Congress. So it’s going to be up to us on January 6th, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified. And then we need bodyguards for everybody and civil war conditions, all because the nine justices, not all of them, but these justices who have not many cases to look at every year, not that much work to do, a huge staff, great protection, simply do not want to do their job and interpret what the great 14th Amendment means.”

Because everything else the Left has tried to stop Trump has failed or flat-out backfired this probably won't work, but that's what Raskin and others have planned.

I actually hope he tries this.



Why? Because he will inevitably fail while simultaneously making a mockery of their whole January 6th narrative.



Also, if by some extraordinary circumstance they succeeded, J.D. Vance would become likely be president. https://t.co/cpTPb3PT8r — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) October 31, 2024

First Trump has to win the election, and that's what Republicans should first be focused on.

When is a reporter going to play this clip for Harris ( and every democrat running for any office) and ask her if she supports this action and will she promise to accept the results and certify the vote if Trump wins. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) October 31, 2024

Great question. Apparently the answer to it is "never."