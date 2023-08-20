'Americans deserve better': Sen. Bill Hagerty hammers the Biden admin about inflation
KA-POW! Cuccinelli BLASTS Kasie Hunt over deceptively edited DeSantis 'listless vessels' video

justmindy  |  4:38 PM on August 20, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

It probably won't come as a big shock to readers, but once again, CNN is misleading their viewers. This time, Ken Cuccinelli was able to call them out and do his best to set the record straight. Kasie Hunt played a snippet of Ron DeSantis where he discussed 'listless vessels'. Like many others in the corporate media, CNN attempted to tell viewers that phrase referred to 'Trump voters'. Cuccinelli pointed out a HUGE chunk was cut out of the video.

BOOM! Kasie was not prepared for that push back.

Oh, Kasie looks like she got her hand caught in the cookie jar!

Kasie and CNN deserve a good laugh and mocking session after they tried to pull that off.

Many conservatives felt this was just another example of the corporate media interfering in our electoral process putting a thumb on the scale, and this is why we shouldn't host debates even on Fox.

It's hard to know which way to look these days.

Kasie is not making any friends after this stunt. Shame on her! Cuccinelli offered the best advice during the segment. It's important for viewers to go read the transcript for themselves to see what was actually said.

Oh, wow! That is much different than what Kasie broadcasted.

It really was a thing of beauty watching her melt under the harsh glow of truth.

