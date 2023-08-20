KA-POW! Cuccinelli BLASTS Kasie Hunt over deceptively edited DeSantis 'listless vessels' video

It probably won't come as a big shock to readers, but once again, CNN is misleading their viewers. This time, Ken Cuccinelli was able to call them out and do his best to set the record straight. Kasie Hunt played a snippet of Ron DeSantis where he discussed 'listless vessels'. Like many others in the corporate media, CNN attempted to tell viewers that phrase referred to 'Trump voters'. Cuccinelli pointed out a HUGE chunk was cut out of the video.

.@KenCuccinelli calls out CNN's Kasie Hunt for deceptively editing Ron DeSantis's comments during an interview with The Florida Standard. pic.twitter.com/Z4RlAgLyMr — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 20, 2023

BOOM! Kasie was not prepared for that push back.

Her expression after the edited clip runs https://t.co/90OIJSCRW2 pic.twitter.com/E7L1JbQeO8 — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) August 20, 2023

Oh, Kasie looks like she got her hand caught in the cookie jar!

Kasie and CNN deserve a good laugh and mocking session after they tried to pull that off.

Good they all need to be called out on their lies — Blondina Winter — #TeamSanity, #DeSantis2024 (@blondina_winter) August 20, 2023

… And this is why @realDonaldTrump doesn’t want anything to do with a debate set up by, broadcast by, and totally run by the Fake News Media. I do not blame him one bit. #FakeNews — MJ Shea (@MikeJShea1964) August 20, 2023

This is why few people actually trust legacy media. Many are simply cheerleaders. They have a bully pulpit. CNN might be the exception. No one watches — Michael Johnson🦬 (@michaelj7195) August 20, 2023

Many conservatives felt this was just another example of the corporate media interfering in our electoral process putting a thumb on the scale, and this is why we shouldn't host debates even on Fox.

Media is horrible — Ultra D-Generation X (@mcrichierich) August 20, 2023

We have now reached the point where CNN is defending Trump to spite DeSantis yet they want us to believe the primary is over. Slow clap, everyone. Slow clap. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 20, 2023

It's hard to know which way to look these days.

Its @kasie. Please don’t expect honest journalism from her. It’s all opinion all the time and her agenda — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 20, 2023

That cut is almost as bad as the recent work @kasie had done on her face — Ragnar+ (@RagnarDanneskj1) August 20, 2023

@kasie is a lying fraud — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) August 20, 2023

Kasie is not making any friends after this stunt. Shame on her! Cuccinelli offered the best advice during the segment. It's important for viewers to go read the transcript for themselves to see what was actually said.

"Because if you're not rooted in principle, if all WE ARE is listless vessels..."



This statement applies to anyone who puts personalities over principles. If the shoe fits... https://t.co/0AoYhMlzQ4 — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) August 20, 2023

Oh, wow! That is much different than what Kasie broadcasted.

CNN is just so dishonest. They cut out 80% of DeSantis comments so they could make it a hit. https://t.co/qlkdXl3OPv — Flight93_Militia (@SCOAMT) August 20, 2023

"okay, okay so sure we unethically edited the clip to serve @TheDemocrats but, but, uhh he said bad stuff about @realDonaldTrump right?" https://t.co/Uf4PC0vOPm — 🇺🇸 AmericanSparky🇺🇸 (@SparkyDeAmerica) August 20, 2023

@kasie getting pissed she got called out on her biased hackery is pure gold, look at how pissed she gets when she gets caught. https://t.co/njRQ2aOpAT — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) August 20, 2023

It really was a thing of beauty watching her melt under the harsh glow of truth.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!





--











